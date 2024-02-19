luka doncic
Luka Doncic Hilariously Explained His Three-Quarter Court Shot In A Tweet From The Locker Room At Halftime

Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA, but he has never been good in the All-Star Game because he cannot bring himself to care much about the midseason exhibition.

Doncic is apathetic towards the game is to a comical degree, even compared to the rest of the All-Stars that are just enjoying themselves out there and trying not to get injured. This year, Doncic took it to another level as late in the second quarter he took the inbound pass and proceeded to toss up a three-quarter court shot with more than 30 seconds left on the clock.

It was rather incredible to witness, but making it even funnier is that Doncic decided to hop on his phone at halftime while in the West locker room and respond to a tweet about it, explaining that he was just making the right analytics play to get the West a 2-for-1 opportunity.

It’s a very good tweet from Luka, and honestly they should let the guys have their phones on the benches to post throughout the game as an added element if they want.

Amazingly, the three-quarter court shot and tweet might not even have been the funniest Luka moment of the night. During a timeout in the first half, he stood on the floor and intently watched the on-court entertainment of a lady doing hula-hoop tricks on a giant exercise ball.

We also might’ve learned in the third quarter why Doncic doesn’t try to join in on the All-Star fun the rest of the guys have, as he tried an off-backboard alley-oop to himself on a fastbreak and hilariously bricked it.

Doncic might not be the most locked in guy in the All-Star Game, but he is highly entertaining.

