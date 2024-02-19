Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA, but he has never been good in the All-Star Game because he cannot bring himself to care much about the midseason exhibition.

Doncic is apathetic towards the game is to a comical degree, even compared to the rest of the All-Stars that are just enjoying themselves out there and trying not to get injured. This year, Doncic took it to another level as late in the second quarter he took the inbound pass and proceeded to toss up a three-quarter court shot with more than 30 seconds left on the clock.

Ngl this may be the worst shot selection in all star game history 😭 pic.twitter.com/WCtLb9Zc2D — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) February 19, 2024

It was rather incredible to witness, but making it even funnier is that Doncic decided to hop on his phone at halftime while in the West locker room and respond to a tweet about it, explaining that he was just making the right analytics play to get the West a 2-for-1 opportunity.

2 for 1 .. analytics 😎 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) February 19, 2024

It’s a very good tweet from Luka, and honestly they should let the guys have their phones on the benches to post throughout the game as an added element if they want.

Amazingly, the three-quarter court shot and tweet might not even have been the funniest Luka moment of the night. During a timeout in the first half, he stood on the floor and intently watched the on-court entertainment of a lady doing hula-hoop tricks on a giant exercise ball.

luka cannot believe the mid-timeout entertainment pic.twitter.com/f3WQymSkU0 — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) February 19, 2024

We also might’ve learned in the third quarter why Doncic doesn’t try to join in on the All-Star fun the rest of the guys have, as he tried an off-backboard alley-oop to himself on a fastbreak and hilariously bricked it.

Luka Doncic's dunk attempt 😂 pic.twitter.com/Iuw1rrUb4L — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) February 19, 2024

Doncic might not be the most locked in guy in the All-Star Game, but he is highly entertaining.