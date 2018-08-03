Luka Doncic Is The First Rookie To Receive A Rating In ‘NBA 2K19’

08.03.18 55 mins ago

Getty Image

Slowly but surely, ratings are trickling in for players in NBA 2K19. We’ve seen a number of established guys get ratings handed out by 2K Sports, and of course, there has been debate and discussion on whether these ratings are too high, too low, or just right. But on Friday, we got our first rating for someone who is going to make their NBA debut during the 2018-19 campaign.

That someone is Luka Doncic, as the Dallas Mavericks’ prized rookie had his rating revealed by the Twitter account for 2K Sports in Spain. The former Real Madrid star and third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft will enter his first professional season in the United States with a 79 overall rating.

