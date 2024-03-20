A weird thing about alley-oops is that perfect passes don’t always make for the best highlights. Sometimes, throwing a lob that’s just a little bit off can lead to a dunk looking completely insane, as the dunker has to go up and snatch the ball in a way that makes the whole thing look a little more special.

Having said that, Luka Doncic threw an absolutely picture perfect pass on an alley-oop to Derrick Jones Jr. during Tuesday night’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs. It turned into a ridiculous highlight not because of anything Jones did, but rather, because Doncic threw this thing from the opposite free throw line and managed to put in exactly where Jones needed it so he didn’t have to do anything but throw it down.

Despite being really early in his NBA career, Doncic has established himself as one of the greatest passers that the game has seen because he’s willing and able to do stuff like this. Being capable of throwing this pass is just not something we’ve seen all that much, and fortunately, Doncic has teammates like Jones who are able to go up and throw down his offerings from anywhere on the floor.