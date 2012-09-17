Video: Lupe Fiasco’s “Food & Liquor 2” Official Trailer

Lupe Fiasco has always been a little different, and in the music industry, normally, that means great music. Eccentricity is the key to replay value. At least that’s what I think. His first album, Food & Liquor, was a masterpiece, earning three Grammy nominations (I still remember the beat dropping on the intro, and waiting…and waiting… and waiting for him to just completely murder it. He never did, but that was probably the only disappointment on the whole album.). I kept it in my rotation for over three years, and even as his subsequent efforts lacked that same emotion and passion, a new Lupe album still draws excitement.

Now with a possible retirement on the horizon, Fiasco is going back to the well again with Food & Liquor 2: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1. It’s coming out on September 25, but for now, check out this official trailer (directed by Tobias Spellman). Hopefully Chief Keef will be watching/listening.

Do you expect this album to be as good as the original?

