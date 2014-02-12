The Mad Ending To Andrew Bynum’s Cavs Tenure

Cleveland’s decision to sign center Andrew Bynum ended when the Cavs suspended the 26-year-old for conduct detrimental to the team before trading him to the Bulls for Luol Deng and picks. The Bulls didn’t pick up the second half of his incentive-laden contract, and after a few weeks in limbo, the Pacers snagged him as a free agent. A recent report from Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reveals a certain anecdote that explains his post-haste departure from Cleveland.
Here’s Woj:
Only Bynum never made it to the early January guarantee date for his full $12.5 million salary in 2013-14, and self-destructed. He stopped trying on the floor, and became a disruptive presence in practices. Before Bynum was thrown out of his final practice and suspended, he was shooting the ball every time he touched it in a practice scrimmage, sources said â€“ from whatever remote part of the court he had caught the ball.
Imagine practicing with a guy that just jacks the ball whenever he touches it? Imagine Mike Brown trying to coach a guy that won’t pass the ball to his teammates? Bynum’s personal peccadilloes off the court aren’t nearly as hurtful to a team as his actions on the court in Wojnarowski’s story. He just gave up and basically pouted his way out of Cleveland after failing to play a minute in Philadelphia the season before.
We don’t hold out much hope he’ll fare any better in Indiana, but at least the Pacers â€” and President Larry Bird â€” will have the ability to dump him at their leisure. We doubt he figures prominently in their playoff plans, anyway, nor should he with his disappointing track record.
(Yahoo)
Will Bynum self-destruct in Indiana as well?
It sounds like Bynum may be dealing with some legit depression. Or he’s just a clown. But I’m leaning toward No. 1.
It sounds like there may be more to it. There’s been reports about a lot of people within the Cavs Organization pissed at Kyrie for ballhogging as well as the practices being run like shit in the first place. We’ve seen those accounts for past few months. Andrew might’ve done that to prove a point as well as to get out of there. There’s been reports of Luol Deng talking about everybody fucks around too. From over here, it looks like there needs to be some changes with the brass over there a little more so than the players.
Most of the fans find it much easier to blame Bynum. They don’t know anything about basketball so to cover up their lack of knowledge of the sport they come on every board to call Bynum every name imaginable . Even though they don’t know a damn thing about Bynum. Only what they read!
So if we pout at our jobs, we get walked without pay. An NBA player gives up and he gets paid to sit.
Remind me again why these guys are paid so much?
Because they’re the talent in an entertainment industry (NBA) that generates billions of dollars.
Fair point Austin, but Eddie Curry and Jerome James aren’T exactly examples of “talent”…
Sound a little jealous to me!
Too right Mr Mitchell. I’d love to be paid millions to over eat, disappoint fans and make a mockery of the NBA.
I don’t think you would know what to do with millions of dollars because it wasn’t meant for you. I don’t think you would want to be paid millions and have the problems that go with those millions you dream of.
Thank you for this week’s lesson Dr Mitchell. Next week, let’s further explore the word “sarcasm”…
Not a shock. He’s actually done this in games, back when he was good.
I bet Bynum will play well! I really don’t blame Bynum for wanting to get the hell away from those perennial losers. Who wants to play in Philadelphia and Cleveland after playing for many years with the best team in the National basketball assn. I know all you critics would not except a cube steak after eating Dry aged prime steak. The Lakers during those years was prime!