The Mad Ending To Andrew Bynum’s Cavs Tenure

Cleveland’s decision to sign center Andrew Bynum ended when the Cavs suspended the 26-year-old for conduct detrimental to the team before trading him to the Bulls for Luol Deng and picks. The Bulls didn’t pick up the second half of his incentive-laden contract, and after a few weeks in limbo, the Pacers snagged him as a free agent. A recent report from Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reveals a certain anecdote that explains his post-haste departure from Cleveland.

Only Bynum never made it to the early January guarantee date for his full $12.5 million salary in 2013-14, and self-destructed. He stopped trying on the floor, and became a disruptive presence in practices. Before Bynum was thrown out of his final practice and suspended, he was shooting the ball every time he touched it in a practice scrimmage, sources said â€“ from whatever remote part of the court he had caught the ball.

Imagine practicing with a guy that just jacks the ball whenever he touches it? Imagine Mike Brown trying to coach a guy that won’t pass the ball to his teammates? Bynum’s personal peccadilloes off the court aren’t nearly as hurtful to a team as his actions on the court in Wojnarowski’s story. He just gave up and basically pouted his way out of Cleveland after failing to play a minute in Philadelphia the season before.

We don’t hold out much hope he’ll fare any better in Indiana, but at least the Pacers â€” and President Larry Bird â€” will have the ability to dump him at their leisure. We doubt he figures prominently in their playoff plans, anyway, nor should he with his disappointing track record.

