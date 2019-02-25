Nobody Was More Excited About The Oscars Than Magic Johnson

Getty Image

Twitter was ablaze during the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night. Over the course of several hours, movie buffs and award show fans went through a rollercoaster of emotions surrounding some of the best films and performances that occurred over the last year.

This included Lakers president of basketball operations and Hall of Fame inductee Magic Johnson, who, as it turns out, really loves the Oscars.

Johnson is known for his Twitter presence. It’s endearing, in a way, because Johnson tweets like an extremely normal person who likes stuff and not like every other billionaire who tweets about, I don’t know, Changing The Way We Think About Tires Through Apps or whatever. A few non-Oscars examples: