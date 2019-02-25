Nobody Was More Excited About The Oscars Than Magic Johnson

Associate Editor
02.25.19

Getty Image

Twitter was ablaze during the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night. Over the course of several hours, movie buffs and award show fans went through a rollercoaster of emotions surrounding some of the best films and performances that occurred over the last year.

This included Lakers president of basketball operations and Hall of Fame inductee Magic Johnson, who, as it turns out, really loves the Oscars.

Johnson is known for his Twitter presence. It’s endearing, in a way, because Johnson tweets like an extremely normal person who likes stuff and not like every other billionaire who tweets about, I don’t know, Changing The Way We Think About Tires Through Apps or whatever. A few non-Oscars examples:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oscars 2019#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSMAGIC JOHNSONOscars 2019

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 35 mins ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP