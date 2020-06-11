Following the success of The Last Dance, ESPN’s 10-part docuseries on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, questions have popped up about which basketball legend would get some sort of similar treatment. We already know that a project based on Kobe Bryant is being kicked around, and on Thursday, we learned that another Los Angeles Lakers legend will get the documentary treatment sometime in the future.

According to a release, Magic Johnson will be at the center of a documentary that’s slated for release sometime in 2021. The project, which is being put together by XTR, H.wood Media, NSV, and Delirio Films, promises to have “unprecedented access” into the life of Johnson, who has been among the sport’s most prominent personalities from the moment he entranced basketball fans during his time at Michigan State.

“Growing up, we viewed Magic Johnson not only as an NBA Legend, but as a man who transcended the sport and became one of the most celebrated and accomplished businessmen of our lifetime,” Jordan Fudge and Jeremy Allen of NSV said in a statement. “We are honored that we are able to assist in bringing to life the story of a man who has opened so many doors and inspired millions.”

Johnson, of course, has received acclaim for more than just his career on the court, where he has the distinction of being one of the greatest players to ever live. He’s had a lucrative post-playing career as a businessman, while he’s used his experience as a person living with HIV to advocate for those who battle the virus. There is no word on a release date or a title for the project.