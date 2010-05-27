Magic Steal Momentum, Win Game 5

If this looks a lot like yesterday’s Smack, that’s because both NBA conference finals are starting to look strangely identical. Just like Lakers/Suns, the Celtics/Magic series was initially playing out like a varsity-versus-JV scrimmage, but now the team we thought would be gone fishin’ already has jacked the momentum and set the stage for what could be an unlikely Game 7 … Vince Carter, Rashard Lewis and Jameer Nelson each knocked down three-pointers in the opening minutes of the first quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the night. J.J. Redick and Matt Barnes kept up the long-range assault, as Orlando hit 13-of-25 beyond the arc. In the fourth quarter, Jameer (24 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts) put the nails in the coffin — just like he did in overtime of Game 4 — when he dropped back-to-back triples to push the lead to almost 20 … Dwight Howard (21 pts, 10 rebs, 5 blks) was a monster. His first-quarter highlight reel included him running over Paul Pierce like Greg Jones trucked Dexter Reid before dunking on P-Double, then chasing down Rajon Rondo to spike his layup off the glass. But Dwight’s still gonna get clowned during film session because he let Nate Robinson block his shot … And just when you thought Rashard was setting up a big asterisk by revealing he’s been dealing with a viral infection, he went out and played his best game of the series. When Orlando began the fourth quarter with Dwight, Jameer and Vince (8 pts, 3-10 FG) on the bench, Rashard (14 pts, 7 rebs) carried the offense and hit some clutch buckets to keep Boston out of reach … Forget that it was a blowout; you’d be hard-pressed to find a Celtics fan who won’t blame this one on the refs. Probably because Game 4 damn near turned into a rugby match, they were calling things super tight on Wednesday, as displayed by Kendrick Perkins‘ first-half ejection. The ESPN announcers and studio heads were unanimous in defending Perk — hit with a ticky-tack foul on Dwight, then slapped with his second technical for “arguing” with his back turned and walking away from Eddie Rush — but at the same time, we can see where the refs may have been coming from. “I don’t understand why you have to interject your anger into a game,” Jeff Van Gundy said, but put yourself in the zebra stripes. You’ve been hearing the players bitch and moan about everything for five games now and almost lost control last time out; you have to draw the line somewhere. Perkins unfortunately became the example, but after he got the boot the players noticeably toned it down. Even Rasheed Wallace‘s arguments weren’t as fiery … The Magic were hit with a couple of techs, too, but the worst call against them was the NBA going back and upgrading Dwight’s Game 4 elbow to Kevin Garnett to a Flagrant-1. The balder Van Gundy said it best: “The NBA. Where soft happens.” … Perkins could be suspended for Game 6, though it’s unlikely because the League will probably rescind at least one of the technicals he got last night. (Because that doesn’t do more damage to public perception of the refs than players/coaches complaining in interviews.) But Big Baby and Marquis Daniels likely won’t play after suffering concussions: Daniels got hurt when his head rammed into Marcin Gortat‘s chest — apparently the man really is a Polish Hammer — and Big Baby took a Dwight elbow to the head that surely felt more like a cinder block. If Rasheed Wallace gets in foul trouble again, Doc Rivers might have to get a jersey for Julius Peppers, who was sitting next to Boston’s bench … Whether you’d prefer Chris Bosh or Pau Gasol on your squad, can we all set one thing straight? Neither one of them is “by far” or “hands down” better than the other. That just is never the case with two All-Star caliber NBA players. Anyway, if you missed it yesterday, check out our latest “Who’s Better?” debate and tell us your choice … And because Shaq is obviously incapable of keeping his name out of the headlines even when he’s not playing, he’s been a topic in MMA circles lately. The Diesel apparently thinks he can beat Chuck Liddell in a fight, and not for nothing, Shaq has been doing MMA training for years in the offseason. Still, we don’t see that ending well for The Big Tap-Out … We’re out like Perk …