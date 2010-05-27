Magic Steal Momentum, Win Game 5

If this looks a lot like yesterday’s Smack, that’s because both NBA conference finals are starting to look strangely identical. Just like Lakers/Suns, the Celtics/Magic series was initially playing out like a varsity-versus-JV scrimmage, but now the team we thought would be gone fishin’ already has jacked the momentum and set the stage for what could be an unlikely Game 7 … Vince Carter, Rashard Lewis and Jameer Nelson each knocked down three-pointers in the opening minutes of the first quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the night. J.J. Redick and Matt Barnes kept up the long-range assault, as Orlando hit 13-of-25 beyond the arc. In the fourth quarter, Jameer (24 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts) put the nails in the coffin — just like he did in overtime of Game 4 — when he dropped back-to-back triples to push the lead to almost 20 … Dwight Howard (21 pts, 10 rebs, 5 blks) was a monster. His first-quarter highlight reel included him running over Paul Pierce like Greg Jones trucked Dexter Reid before dunking on P-Double, then chasing down Rajon Rondo to spike his layup off the glass. But Dwight’s still gonna get clowned during film session because he let Nate Robinson block his shot … And just when you thought Rashard was setting up a big asterisk by revealing he’s been dealing with a viral infection, he went out and played his best game of the series. When Orlando began the fourth quarter with Dwight, Jameer and Vince (8 pts, 3-10 FG) on the bench, Rashard (14 pts, 7 rebs) carried the offense and hit some clutch buckets to keep Boston out of reach … Forget that it was a blowout; you’d be hard-pressed to find a Celtics fan who won’t blame this one on the refs. Probably because Game 4 damn near turned into a rugby match, they were calling things super tight on Wednesday, as displayed by Kendrick Perkins‘ first-half ejection. The ESPN announcers and studio heads were unanimous in defending Perk — hit with a ticky-tack foul on Dwight, then slapped with his second technical for “arguing” with his back turned and walking away from Eddie Rush — but at the same time, we can see where the refs may have been coming from. “I don’t understand why you have to interject your anger into a game,” Jeff Van Gundy said, but put yourself in the zebra stripes. You’ve been hearing the players bitch and moan about everything for five games now and almost lost control last time out; you have to draw the line somewhere. Perkins unfortunately became the example, but after he got the boot the players noticeably toned it down. Even Rasheed Wallace‘s arguments weren’t as fiery … The Magic were hit with a couple of techs, too, but the worst call against them was the NBA going back and upgrading Dwight’s Game 4 elbow to Kevin Garnett to a Flagrant-1. The balder Van Gundy said it best: “The NBA. Where soft happens.” … Perkins could be suspended for Game 6, though it’s unlikely because the League will probably rescind at least one of the technicals he got last night. (Because that doesn’t do more damage to public perception of the refs than players/coaches complaining in interviews.) But Big Baby and Marquis Daniels likely won’t play after suffering concussions: Daniels got hurt when his head rammed into Marcin Gortat‘s chest — apparently the man really is a Polish Hammer — and Big Baby took a Dwight elbow to the head that surely felt more like a cinder block. If Rasheed Wallace gets in foul trouble again, Doc Rivers might have to get a jersey for Julius Peppers, who was sitting next to Boston’s bench … Whether you’d prefer Chris Bosh or Pau Gasol on your squad, can we all set one thing straight? Neither one of them is “by far” or “hands down” better than the other. That just is never the case with two All-Star caliber NBA players. Anyway, if you missed it yesterday, check out our latest “Who’s Better?” debate and tell us your choice … And because Shaq is obviously incapable of keeping his name out of the headlines even when he’s not playing, he’s been a topic in MMA circles lately. The Diesel apparently thinks he can beat Chuck Liddell in a fight, and not for nothing, Shaq has been doing MMA training for years in the offseason. Still, we don’t see that ending well for The Big Tap-Out … We’re out like Perk …
I want to see Shaq in the ring. Dude is going to get KTFO!
Big Baby is hurt and so is Marquis Daniels. Sheed tweaked his back. WTMF? Where is Paul Pierce BROOM for the sweep?
Pierce better get his wheel-chair too!
lmao “the big tap out” thats a nice nickname.
the refs hate Perkins, the guy was called for 2 ridiculous fouls and 2 ridiculous techs
why are dime seriously trying to defend the refs ejection of perks. SERIOUSLY. it was indefensible. ejecting a player for that, especially when the stakes are so high. leaves me questioning who pays your bills. Stern?
any sport that the officiating is mentioned as much as the NBA has a serious problem. clearly, mass manipulation occurs in the NBA and Donaghy certainly was not the only one.
but without evidence this is just speculation. but it sure does leave a bad taste in my mouth.
basketball is the toughest sport to call objectively and consistently. the players are constantly in such close proximity throughout the entire course of the game, and there is non-stop action. The problem b/t the donaghies and the legit refs is that the results of crooked refs and honest refs can be indistinguishable.
this is a capitalist, money driven society. none more so than US. NBA is loosing money. the more games played the more revenue. questionable calls, such swings of fortunes from series to series. DO THE MATH. ‘Kansas is going BYE BYE’ indeed.
and i’m calling out DIME. you clearly have a conflict of interest and certain biases with regards to reporting most stories and the stance you take on certain stories. when last has the media been able to report a story/rumour without worrying about offending a certain paymaster or potential future paymaster. the days of the free press are long since over and may NEVER EVER RETURN.
Well no one beats Orlando when they hit 13 threes while shooting above 50% from long range. They had some of their swagger back aswell.
And how ironic is it that the only 3 healthy Cs at this point is The Big 3?
Looking forward to game 6, its gonna be big time.
@ common sense
It it very “interesting” the way two blow out series are suddenly dead even…
yall saw space jam right? when big baby fell down yesterday and had trouble getting up, it looked like the scene in space jam when the monstars aliens take away the nba players’ talent lol
“Even Rasheed Wallace’s arguments weren’t as fiery”
That’s straight up stupid. What the heck is wrong with “fiery” arguments? I can see if you’re complaining and making a “fiery” argument right in a ref’s face, but Rasheed Wallace yelling as he walks back to the bench, or Perkins walking away and complaining…..what the hell is wrong with that?
So yah, I don’t understand your “put yourself in the refs’ shoes” comment. Just because you have to hear the players “bitch and moan about everything”, that’s not a good reason to give a player a technical. How is Perkins’s reaction contributing to a loss of control to the game??? Give me break….
Eddie Rush is mad that Perkins is making mad faces at the crowd, even if he is over 50 feet away so he T’s him up. That’s called “interjecting your anger into a game.”
Ha…and then you say:
“The Magic were hit with a couple of techs, too, but the worst call against them was the NBA going back…”
If you don’t like the NBA’s upgrade of the Howard foul, how can you not get upset at refs taking player reactions too personally? The knee-jerk reaction of the league to call Howard’s elbow flagrant is the exact same thing as what refs like Eddie Rush is doing.
I apologize for taking up so much space re: this argument, but IMO, bad officiating needs to be pointed out. These guys gotta be held accountable if they let the officiating become too big of a factor in the game/series. Calls like these shouldn’t be praised, defended, or justified…it should be criticized. Call the refs out when they screw up.
C’mon Dime…you’re better that….
Liddell can’t really grapple that well and he’s old as hell now. I think Shaq can win that fight.
The first T was whack, should be rescinded. Second T was pretty consistent with the latitude they received to make “showing up the ref” calls. Perkins knew he had a tech, he should have been more careful. Shitty foul call though, can see why he was pissed. Sometime u have to bite your tongue when they r calling it tight.
damn the Magic bringing it.
welcome back to the playoffs rashard.
still don’t see them cracking the celts two more times.would I mind it .Not in the least.they both bringing it so our title’s gon be legit
Lakers vs whoever,whenever,wherever
repeat mofos.can’t stop it !!
Classic funny Dime at some parts today. Polish hammer, Yeah!
Dime, like I said the other day, Boston-Orlando could go Game 7. If the Celtics fail to reach the NBA finals, all Doc Rivers has to do is watch the last two minutes of the fourth quarter of Game 4 to see what went wrong.
I am not a fan of the MMA. If the Big Diesel really wants to put some pain and harm on his body, why not get into the ring against any of the Klitscko brothers instead?
Kendricks Perkins needs to be ejected every game. That guy bitches more than my mother.
Didn’t the magic do exactly the same thing last year? Dig themselves into a hole, then come back only to be beaten in game 7.
@ Fish
NO, not at all.
also. vince is a bitch! seriously.
@ Fish
“Didn’t the magic do exactly the same thing last year? Dig themselves into a hole, then come back only to be beaten in game 7”
Dude, are you retarted or did you just start following the NBA this year? The Magic went to the Finals last year…
I wonder if Dwight Howard and Matt Barnes are getting along since both of their significant others are on Basketball wives??
Are some of you REALLY saying that these series’ turned cause the refs/NBA made it happen, REALLY?? So apparently the players don’t need to make shots every once in a while? Let’s be serious here. Basketball refs have it harder than any other sport, with the constant action and never ending close proximity each team’s players are within each other. Let’s just call it what it really is, good and bad calls are made on the regular, live with it.
Shaq vs. Liddell would look like Andre The Giant versus Mini-Me
Perkins bitches too much, he by far the most obnoxious with The Gooch on his heels for second place.
Go Magic!!!!!!!!!!!
@sh!tfaced
Glen Davis’ new nickname: Wobbles
Shaq would get KTFO by Liddel, hands down, one-sided fight that would end in 10 seconds or less. It’d be like Rocky vs Hogan, where Rocky thinks it’s for charity… only the ‘underdog’ would be layed to rest. Stick with reserve officer duty, Shaq, don’t mess with the Iceman, he’ll put you out cold. Dude has a punch like Tua.
BTW Rasheed caught a bad case of Lebron where he thought JJ Reddick(of all persons) was boning his mom. Turns out it was Stan Van Gundy,so he has lightened up a bit, Just ask Calvin Murphy.
hey dime how about a nickname contest for Kendrick Perkins!
Remember how Stern was so adamant that Donaghy was “acting alone”? Well, he was only referring to the GAMBLING. Donaghy has admitted to two acts; 1.) gambling, and 2.) purposely spinning games to affect the outcome, in which he was NOT acting alone.
Crawford is right up there with Donaghy with putting his stamp on games. It’s not just Celts fans who noticed it this time, dime. It was way too obvious. Crawford-led referee groups are notorious by now.
The Magic have gotten their act together because they’ve stopped waiting for Vince to show up. Very simple.
QQ, I told you about that bitch a few months ago when he scored 47pts. He’ll have one HUGE game then not show up for 15-20. When he has that huge game, his supporters say “SEE He’s still sick!!”. Fuck that. His soft ass bleeds silicone. I used to be a fan of his, then reality set in. He is NOT a guy you can depend on to go to battle with. I’d rather someone who consistently battles night-in and night-out who averages less than Vince. At lease you know what to expect.
Vince wears panty-hose.
There’s a reason that Perk doesn’t get mic’d up for the game…and none of us know what he said to the ref…if Perk called the ref “Donaghy” or insulted him, once it’s personal, it’s a technical…most refs don’t mind is players ask questions, and yall city League politicians are the worst…and dirty players that hammer people all night and whine with every whistle get under the old nerves, right quick….
where’s QQ? I know he’s going to cause havoc on here today after last night’s game.
Refs clearly wanted to be the stars this game- Dime no way you can support the refs on the Perkins techs or even Rondo’s T. Bball is an emotional game, Perk wasn’t be demonstrative at all. He got pissed off but walked away. Rondo was calmly talking to another ref but Crawford has to jump in to show up not only the ref but Rondo. Celts have to close it out in 6.
Ahhhh… Joey Crawford…. NBA’s consecutive winner of the 6th man of the season award.
NBA refs were collectively on the rag last night. Perks 2, Rondos 1 were easily the most laughable techs of the playoffs. If the League doesn’t step in and fake away at leat 1 of Perks techs, consider this series scarred for life.
MBA Playoffs = Mafia Basketball Association
Watched the game. First of all, Dwight didn’t get blocked by Nate Robinson. Nate karate chopped Dwight’s wrist/forearm. Maybe if he was 6’1″ instead of 5’whatever”, he could’ve gotten there, and you might have noticed he tried to do the same thing to Rashard Lewis later and got called for it. Oops.
I found the announcers attacking of the refs to be over the top. I usually notice when they DON’T jump on a bad call. Makes me think that the network or the league has told them not to do so.
Which made it even more conspicuous last night! I can imagine the League rescinding the first T on Perkins – the elbow – because only upon slow mo replay can you see that his grip on PP’s hand slipped and he elbowed Gortat. But the second one was where they had the biggest beef, and that was the most clear violation, to me. You can CLEARLY see him shout the words, “That’s F—ing Bull S—, man!” as he stormed off the way only a 7 foot sourpuss like him can.
A couple seasons ago, the league went out of their way to say that they were going to call more techs! They cited “upstaging the refs” as a specific violation. Perk upstaged the refs in a big way, and appropriately got penalized for it.
Furthermore, I hope that along with rescinding Perk’s first tech, they upgrade Pierce’s foul on Redick to some kind of flagrant. Fouling him, then shoving him to the ground? If that went the other way around, there would’ve been hell to pay.
Does anybody else think Redick should be starting ahead of Vince at this point? He’s shooting well, playing with confidence, and overall his numbers are far better than Carter’s.
Dag got it right. You cant always see the reason for a tech. Perkins was lippin the ref prior to that also, was told to stfu. Also, Pierce needs to be given the Howard rebound special. (which might be the dirtiest play in this series, dwights rebounding….)
@dagwaller
“You can CLEARLY see him shout the words, “That’s Fâ€”ing Bull Sâ€”, man!” as he stormed off the way only a 7 foot sourpuss like him can.”
-Players say that to ref’s faces all the time and don’t get T’d. I’ve even seen Sheed scream that phrase in refs faces and not get T’d. What was the difference last night? The important words in your sentence are “as he stormed off”. He walked away from the refs when he said that. It was a bad call.
“Perk upstaged the refs in a big way”
-How?? by walking away?? or by swearing??
I have a BIG problem with the NBA refs. It was painfully obvious they wanted Orlando to win. How many times were guys fighting for position on the low-block, and the foul was made on the Celts? Both guys are fighting. I don’t think they even called an foul on an Orlando player in that scenario. It looked like they wanted the Celtic bigmen out of the game. If both guys are fighting for position, it’s either a non-call or you alternate magic foul, then celtic foul and repeat until they clean it up. Not celtic foul, celtic foul, celtic foul… etc.
Stern is the puppetmaster. He pulls the strings. If he truly wanted unbiased officials, he would punish Joey Crawford and not allow him to ref potential series-swinging games. Instead, Joey Crawford is ALWAYS reffing important games. There’s a pattern here. If you can’t see that, wake up.
Jay if you think the Magic have been waiting for Vince to show up you didn’t watch games 1 and 2, where he was the only one playing like he hadn’t pissed his pants at the sight of the Celtics defense.
P.S. to everyone talking conspiracy theories, grow up. There are more than enough reasons for mistakes in the high speed, high pressure world of reffing to allow for all the stuff ups that happen in real games without stretching out with another boring corporate conspiracy theory. You really think that if they just decided to they could stop making mistakes/bad calls and run everything perfectly? No emotion or human error? That all the mistakes are planned in NBA meetings?
did shaq not see how the kimbo side show worked out?
@Kermit The Washington, truth be told, the only difference between Donaghy, Crawford, Bevetta and whoever is reffing a game is that Donaghy was stupid enough to get caught. Donaghy got caught not because he was fixing matches but because he was betting on these fixes. you see that was his crime. fixing the matches actually didn’t matter because he was merely doing his job, what he was trained to do. and he did it well. in fact he was one of the best. if not for him trying to make more money on the side he’d still be reffing matches today and fixing games for his paymasters, Stern. when stern made the statement that he was acting alone. SERIOUSLY SON. who the fuck were you trying to convince. and whoever believed him (@92021SpurMD , #23) WAKE THE FUCK UP!!
the NBA has zero credibility and all their actions with regards to blocking and censoring Donaghies initial release of his book, to not allowing any criticism of any ref just goes to further solidify the conspiracy. seriously. its like we all like to ignore the elephant in the room and that BIG ASS elephant is that the sport we love is FAKE. FUGAZI. however you wanna call it. i ignore it for the majority of occasions but every so often i get reminded about the stark reality of the truth. and perkins ejection was that reminder. how sad that i still root for my team (SUNS), and get emotional when they win or loose. whilst fully realising that some of the time the outcome of the contest has already been predetermined. how sad.
situations like the GASOL theft perpetrated by the Lakers on Memphis only goes to further support the conspiracy. big market team. superduperstar Kobe malcontent in the off season calling for a trade. if Kobe left LA that would be a massive financial loss for the NBA. next thing we know. Memphis give away Gasol for a pack of pringles with a large tub of Dip. seriously. that trade made no sense. benefited Memphis in no way, shape or form at the time. only later being improved with Marc Gasols improved play (lucky for Memphis).
seriously. and Stern wants us to believe that they don’t fix the outcome of games. that Gasol trade single handedly altered the fate of the NBA. and don’t even get me started on the draft. by all accounts it seems the NBA, like iv’e said in my previous posts is nothing more than a fairy tale, and we the fans are nothing more than the PAWNS. willingly accepting these anomalies and putting them down to human error, luck or just plain swallowing a lie. all for the purpose of the sport YOU love not to be tainted in YOUR mind so YOU can continue along in YOUR rose tinted world and go and live in YOUR Candy smelling house. WAKE THE FUCK UP!!
and the media. DIME, ESPN, FOX and SI. seriously. never call it the way it is. it sickens me. never demanding transparency of reffing to insure it never happens again. if Donaghy was doing it and Stern says he acted alone and the media simply say ‘OK’. or they raise the question as to appear unbiased then a month later the conspiracy is forgotten about. imagine if it came out that there were several refs fixing matches. the NBA would loose all credibility and would go bankrupt overnight. fans would stop attending, tv ratings would rightfully drop and that would be that. but that will NEVER happen.
the NBA is just like society and life. JUSTICE, HONESTY and HARD WORK get you no were. LIES, DECEIT and GREED ultimately prevail. how sad!!
It’s funny how people are defending the refs – “Oh, they have the hardest job out there, give them a break.”
No. I will not give them a break. And they do not have the hardest job out there. You know who does have the hardest job: the fucking guy who has to clean the restrooms after 1000’s of people have pissed and shit all over the place. Fuck that.
Kobe and Dwight Howard cry and complain on almost every drive to the basket. I see them yell, cuss, whine, and they rarely get T’d up.
Kendrick Perkins gets called for his first tech for trying to pull up his teammate from the court. His elbow clearly slipped, touching Gortat in the chest. What the fuck was Gortat doing so close to Perk’s back? Either Gortat was trying to get close behind Perk to steal the ball, whisper sweet nothings into Perk’s ear, or to get his grind on.
And the second tech came after a shitty call against Perk who was just trying to play post defense on Dwight. Perk walked away and said “that’s bullshit.” If you watch NBA regularly, you’ll see that that kind of reaction happens all the time with no repercussions. Are players not allowed to vent by walking away? Just ridiculous.
And then Joey Crawford – well we all know what find of idiot he can be. Picking fights with Tim Duncan, poking Greg Pop’s chest, and other unprofessional shit like that proves that Joey Crawford loves getting involved with the heat of the action. That’s cool, except for the fact that he is supposed to be a neutral party. To not let Rondo have a respectful discussion with another ref is absurd. So players aren’t allowed to ask refs questions now?
I don’t believe in the David Stern conspiracy theory bullshit. I just think that was atrocious and biased refereeing.
Expect Boston to come out angry next game and fatality Orlando.
Anyone who thinks the refs are “just making honest mistakes because reffing is such a hard job” is a fucking idiot. There is, and always has been an agenda (even if it’s not completely clear). There is no other sport, with exception of figure skating (russian judges anyone?) where officiating has had such a major impact on the outcome of the game.
Again, I see shit like “the refs were trying to get control of the game” and people think that is OK? Refs CONTROLLING a game is fucking WRONG! That is EXACTLY what they do, and people are like “well, the refs just have a hard job”. Fuck that shit, reffing in the NBA is a complete joke. Only sport in the world where bad reffing decides so many games, it really needs to be fixed otherwise basketball WILL get that reputation of being faked.
I hate the Celts as much as anyone on this site, been called a hater more times than anyone else…and yet watching Perk get completely jobbed by the refs, he has a RIGHT to be pissed off. He gets NO respect at all from the refs, they clearly call fouls on him that they wouldn’t call on anyone else, that is just unfair and biased. I am one of his biggest haters, and yet even I can see how the guy gets played.
The NBA is turning into such a joke with this reffing system that is currently implemented. Every play should be reffed exactly the same, regardless of which “stars” or which people with bad reputations are involved in it…
Also, if saying something like “that is fucking bullshit, motherfucker” is an automatic Tech, how does KG last more than 5 minutes in any game? Ever seen or heard that guy? He drops more motherfuckers than Sammy L Jackson. You can’t see that guy in a close up without reading at least one motherfucker on his lips, doesn’t matter if he’s on the bench, in the game, in the locker room, wearing a suit or entering the arena in street clothes.
Fuck the refs!