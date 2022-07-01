Malcolm Brogdon Might Be Exactly What The Celtics Offense Was Missing

During the 2022 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics’ recipe for offensive success was largely contingent on a strength-based, drive-and-kick ethos to collapse the Golden State Warriors’ defense and either finish inside or spray deliveries to outside shooters. Ultimately, their drive-and-kick personnel didn’t have the requisite legs to propel them to a title; the Warriors’ rangy, physical defense constantly cornered them into stagnant, sticky possessions.

While there were some calls for Boston to find a “true point guard” — whatever that really means — merely acquiring another ball-handler who could reliably generate paint touches and facilitate would probably suffice. That, along with some added floor-spacing on the wings, stood at the forefront of its offseason checklist.

As the reported leader for soon-to-be free agent Danilo Gallinari, the Celtics will accomplish the latter. And they’ll accomplish the former by sending out a smattering of players outside the top eight of their rotation, along with a 2023 first-round pick, to land Malcolm Brogdon. That skill-set was probably a much more pressing need to avoid their perils from Games 4, 5, and 6 of the Finals, so Brogdon projects to provide a gnarly injection of offensive gusto.

A season ago, the 29-year-old guard tallied 18.3 drives per game, which ranked fourth league-wide, and shot 54.1 percent on those drives (9.5 points per game), per NBA.com. The two years prior, he ranked among the top-20 at ~14 drives per game. According to Cleaning The Glass, his rim frequency has placed him in the 77th percentile or higher every year of his six-season career.

Contrast that to the Celtics — a good but not great offense typically reliant on arduous creation from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — and the stark divide is evident. In 2021-22, they finished 22nd in rim frequency (30.6 percent), were 13th in drives per game (45.8), and 13th in points generated from drives (25.7).

Although Boston populated the lane a tad more in the postseason (47.9 drives per game), it encountered significant problems converting those chances, especially against Golden State. During the Finals, it yielded just 137 points on 312 drives (22.8 per game). When the Warriors forced the Celtics’ ball-handlers left and applied pressure at the point of attack, they could not exploit that aggression into downhill forays.

Brogdon is instantly their best slasher. He excels at changes of pace, leverages the strength packaged in his 6’5 frame to burrow through contact and can convert with either hand. A herky-jerky, discordant cadence defines his style, where he’s comfortable attempting runners or finishes at an off-beat rhythm. He’ll utilize crafty off-arm maneuvers to extend or craft openings.

With the Indiana Pacers, many of Brogdon’s escapades inside came from him initiating. Yet he’s also adept driving off the catch from a previously constructed advantage, an important trait as he will now cede considerable on-ball touches to Tatum, Brown, and Marcus Smart. He understands how to succeed with brevity.