Manu Ginobili Posts Video Of Boris Diaw’s “Amazingly Fast” Coast-To-Coast Layup

We already loved the San Antonio Spurs. Now they’re doing our job for us? We might commit to full-fledged black-and-silver fandom. Offering amusing insight to San Antonio’s unique team dynamic, Manu Ginobili uploaded a video to YouTube of a Boris Diaw coast-to-coast finish from last night’s win against the Philadelphia 76ers that poked fun at his teammate’s speed – or lack thereof.
Again, it was Ginobili himself who made the video. It’s entitled “Boris’ amazingly fast Coast to Coast.” Here’s Manu posting it on Twitter:
The video’s sarcastic description reads as follows:
No people. I didn’t fast forward it. That’s the real speed. Be amazed by the one and only BlurryBobo ex SlomoBobo.
Never change, Spurs.
we have the best team chemistry of nba…
As an international supporter I was able to choose my team in the early 90’s as I wasn’t having to choose based on where I live in the State – I picked the Spurs and so glad I did.
I always thought Manu looked a bit like Groucho Marx, and now i know he has the same humor. LOVE it!