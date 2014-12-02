Manu Ginobili Posts Video Of Boris Diaw’s “Amazingly Fast” Coast-To-Coast Layup

12.02.14

We already loved the San Antonio Spurs. Now they’re doing our job for us? We might commit to full-fledged black-and-silver fandom. Offering amusing insight to San Antonio’s unique team dynamic, Manu Ginobili uploaded a video to YouTube of a Boris Diaw coast-to-coast finish from last night’s win against the Philadelphia 76ers that poked fun at his teammate’s speed – or lack thereof.

Again, it was Ginobili himself who made the video. It’s entitled “Boris’ amazingly fast Coast to Coast.” Here’s Manu posting it on Twitter:

The video’s sarcastic description reads as follows:

No people. I didn’t fast forward it. That’s the real speed. Be amazed by the one and only BlurryBobo ex SlomoBobo.

Never change, Spurs.

TAGSboris diawMANU GINOBILISmack

