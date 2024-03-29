Glen Taylor will continue to serve as the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx. On Thursday, Taylor announced that he would no longer sell his controlling stake in the two teams to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, claiming that “Under terms of the purchase agreement, the closing was required to occur within 90 days following the exercise notice issued by Lore and Rodriguez. That 90-day period expired on March 27, 2024.”

All of this was disputed by Lore and Rodriguez, who released their own statement indicating that they fulfilled all of their obligations and have the funding to make this deal happen. Now, Lore and Rodriguez are upping their rhetoric towards Taylor, as Lore indicated to Sportico that the two are ready, willing, and able to do whatever is necessary to take over the two teams.

Via Sportico:

“We’re going to be the owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves,” Lore said. “It’s just a matter of time, and how much pain Glen wants to put the fans, the players, the town and community through. It’s his choice. It didn’t have to be this way.”

…

“I’ve never sued anyone; I’ve never been sued,” Lore said, “but we’re dealing with someone that is very comfortable operating that way, and we have to take whatever actions are necessary to protect our childhood dream here.”

It’s probably not surprising to hear Lore float the possibility of lawyers getting involved, but it’s certainly crazy to see that the teams are in this position, particularly amid one of the best seasons in franchise history.