Marcus Morris Flushes On Aron Baynes As Vengeance For His Twin Bro

A spritely Suns team beat up on the Spurs Friday night, 106-85. The Spurs play at home four days from today after finishing up their yearly rodeo road trip, one which has seen Tony Parker knocked out indefinitely with various maladies* while still going 6-3 thanks to the great play of backup PG Patty Mills. Despite the lethargic loss last night, Spurs’ reserve big Aron Baynes smashed it on Markieff Morris. Only Baynes also ended up on a poster when Markieff’s twin brother, Marcus Morris, slammed it on him later in the game.

First, Baynes dunked on ‘Kief Morris after a block.

Then came Marcus’ baseline flush on Baynes as retribution. Brothers always look out for each other.

Which dunk was better??

