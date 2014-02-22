Marcus Morris Flushes On Aron Baynes As Vengeance For His Twin Bro

#San Antonio Spurs #GIFs
02.22.14 4 years ago

A spritely Suns team beat up on the Spurs Friday night, 106-85. The Spurs play at home four days from today after finishing up their yearly rodeo road trip, one which has seen Tony Parker knocked out indefinitely with various maladies* while still going 6-3 thanks to the great play of backup PG Patty Mills. Despite the lethargic loss last night, Spurs’ reserve big Aron Baynes smashed it on Markieff Morris. Only Baynes also ended up on a poster when Markieff’s twin brother, Marcus Morris, slammed it on him later in the game.

First, Baynes dunked on ‘Kief Morris after a block.

Then came Marcus’ baseline flush on Baynes as retribution. Brothers always look out for each other.

Which dunk was better??

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#GIFs
TAGSAron BaynesDimeMaggifsMarcus MorrisMarkieff MorrisPHOENIX SUNSsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP