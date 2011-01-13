Mario Chalmers Flirts With Certain Death

01.13.11 7 years ago 26 Comments

Pissing off Blake Griffin might be one of the dumbest things you can do, especially if you’re an undersized guard on the other team. For Mario Chalmers, the only two results that can come from antagonizing Blake are A) inciting him to go into Hulk Mode and destroying his team faster and more savagely than he normally would, and/or B) having Blake forcefully rip Mario’s arms from his torso. Thankfully for Chalmers, teammates intervened before B could come to pass, but Blake still went for 24 and 14 in the W over the Heat. Check out the death stare he gives Chalmers at the end of this video…


