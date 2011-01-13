Mario Chalmers Flirts With Certain Death

Pissing off Blake Griffin might be one of the dumbest things you can do, especially if you’re an undersized guard on the other team. For Mario Chalmers, the only two results that can come from antagonizing Blake are A) inciting him to go into Hulk Mode and destroying his team faster and more savagely than he normally would, and/or B) having Blake forcefully rip Mario’s arms from his torso. Thankfully for Chalmers, teammates intervened before B could come to pass, but Blake still went for 24 and 14 in the W over the Heat. Check out the death stare he gives Chalmers at the end of this video…
Blake Griffin is quickly becoming one of my favorite players. That boy cold!
smoove likey :) !!
Blake Griffin is a gangsta!! Now for all those cats (I’m talking about you Kobe and Dirk) that is the way you mean mug or ice grill.
Forget all the nicknames they should just call him The Problem.
Mario don’t want it for real.
hope for the cilps that they start a run for the playoffs somehow,imagine LA vs LA ….
Look at BigBoy Chalmers standing behind LBJ while talking smack to BG
The whole Heat team must of pissed on themselves, including Spoelstra…lmao
I want to see Griffin pull that shit on Artest. Real easy to glare, different thing to back it up. He’s not officially a rookie, but he needs to watch himself before someone puts him in his place.
Aside from that, great game from Griffin, and I guess when you suck as bad as the Clippers, this was huge for them.
Damn, how would anyone put him in his place when he’s playing better than 90% of everyone?
Whos gonna put him in his place? Artest would just be getting dunked on or his ass whooped… to that though Ive seen Blake take some serious hits (ironically most of them in college) and not get mad so I find this interesting.
Is that the death glare or the retard glare? i’m just saying that I would be afraid of retard strength too.
bitch moves all over the mia
Blake is one of the baddest mofo’s in the league. who is going to take it to him? Sorry but LBJ is not. Blake is just a straight up freak. Beasley might be crazy enough
Since when did Griffin start being viewed as a tough guy? He doesn’t get fouled hard, nor does he put anyone on their ass. Yeah, he got in a yelling match with a guy who’s a ton smaller (see Kevin Garnett) – it’s not like he’s going to do anything. And the dunk wasn’t even on Chalmers (or anyone else)…why stare at him?
I guess all it takes is staring down and yelling at someone you’re a foot taller than to be “tough”.
PS ~ No one was really holding Griffin back, unless you count that ref that was smaller than Chalmers.
@Diggity Dave: “He’s not officially a rookie”
I’m tired of this “Griffin is no rookie” crap. Of course he is a rookie. What makes him NOT a rookie? He sat all of last year. In fact, he might be worse off than a regular rookie. At least the kids who went in school last year got to play ball. Blake sat. He didn’t even practice. Lol. Then dude comes to play his first year and is a frikkin psychopath. He’d still be a senior if he stayed 4 years. He’s no-less a rookie than Jennings was last year… he played pro ball! Similarly Sabonis playing 28 years in Europe before he came over. Or when David Robinson didn’t play 2 years after he got drafted to serve in the Navy. Has Griffin logged any regular season games prior to this year? NO. Did Oden log any games when he forfeited his first year due to injury?? NO. Was anyone crying about him “not really being a rookie”? Other than people joking Oden was 42yrs old, NO. NOBODY complained Oden wasn’t a true rookie… nor did anyone say shit about The Admiral or Sabonis… but now there are some saying Griffin ain’t a rook. Stop that crap.
to add to my above post…. Don’t give me the same reasoning LBJ gave last night. “Blake Griffin was around the NBA last year so he’s not a real rookie.”
By that logic, I guess Steph Curry should never have been considered a rookie year, he literally grew up and travelled with NBA teams. and NBA coaches sons can’t be rookie because they’re around the NBA for their whole lives. LBJ is a moron.
you get em Jay
i fuck with blake
You can’t put Blake in Kevin Garnett’s class. KG always starts shit with smaller guys or with guys who have longer fuses before they want to fight. KG picks and chooses when to be fugazi and when to stay in his place. If that’s not the definition of pussy then I don’t know what is. Chalmers found his balls when LeBron was shielding him and Blake was ready to go solo and handle that ass.
All I know is Blake Griffin is a scary motherfucker. And I mean that from a purely basketball standpoint. Holy shit is this guy gonna be a problem for the league.
@jay- he’s not a rookie, lol.
Blake picks on the little guys its a fact. The play before he gave Chalmers a nice bump for driving the lane, the same crap he was doing to Andre Miller.
Big difference between a bully and being tough. Andre Miller Bulldozing a guy 2-3times his size is tough, Chalmers telling the White Gorilla that he will rip his cock off with his ass the next time he decides to get rough is tough.
Biggest guy on the team consistently getting into it with opposing PG’s = bully.
This is a terrible tag line for an article, I’ve heard of Blake Griffin, but who in the blue hell is Mario Chalmers?
B#tch move by Blake. Try that against someone your own size. I have more respect for Chalmers for not being afraid of Blake and his retarded stare.
If anyone has ever watched Blake Griffin, even in college, give him a couple hard fouls and he won’t do jack. He is going to go overboard on one of his dunks and end up injuring himself.
jay
i dont consider him a rookie but that curry example was a nice one so i dont really know what to say. now why wouldnt the admiral not be a rookie?? sabonis like japanese baseball players shouldnt be considered rookies.
diggity dave
what is this artest love everytime someone gets into an argument we hear the same shit pull that on artest. what has artest really done?? the only thing i remember is ben wallace shovin the shit outta artest and artest taking it cool but the second a small dude threw something he was all up on that. after that brawl i see artest as a lil bitch. shit kobe elbowed him a couple of seasons ago and artest after cryin to the refs all he did was ask kobe to please stop.