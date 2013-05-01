Mark Jackson: Nuggets Played “Dirty,” Tried to “Send Hit Men” at Stephen Curry

Mark Jackson was not the least bit happy after Tuesday night’s loss to Denver. The frustrated Jackson went so far as to accuse the Nuggets in his post game press conference of playing “dirty” and trying “to send hit men” at Steph.

These are the plays he was apparently referencing:

His extended comments to the media :

“I’m not going to get into specifics. You can take a look at the game. The screen on Curry by the foul line on a shot at his ankle clearly. That can’t be debated,” Jackson said. “I’ve got inside information that some people don’t like that brand of basketball. And they clearly didn’t co-sign it. So they wanted to let me know that they had no part in what was taking place. Let the best team win, and with the exception of going down with a freak injury, let everybody leave out of here healthy. That’s not good basketball.”

In the video you can hear Charles Barkley disagreeing with Mark, and it cuts off before Shaq strongly disagreed.

