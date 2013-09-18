Mark Wahlberg Says Derrick Rose Is “Arguably” The Best Player In The NBA

Mark Wahlberg‘s a longtime Boston Celtics fan. He also dropped out of high school in the ninth grade.

But things change.

Wahlberg recently earned his high school diploma, taking online courses in-between takes of Two Guns, his new film with Denzel Washington. As for the Celtics, the actor told BullsTV he has his team but still always had respect for Chicago, even saying he was never upset when Michael Jordan beat Boston. That respect factor goes further: he says Derrick Rose is just as good as LeBron James.

During a trip to Chicago’s practice facility, where he showed off some range and played two-on-two with Jimmy Butler, Wahlberg said, “I’m so happy that Derrick Rose is back to see what you guys can do. And you made the run that you did last year without Derrick Rose [that] was pretty remarkable. I think with him coming back, I think he’s arguably the best player in the league. I think I’d put him up there with LeBron.”

Rose… as good as the best player in the world? Chicago’s point guard believes he’s finally back to 100 percent so it won’t be long until we find out.

H/T BallisLife

