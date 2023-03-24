markquis nowell
Getty Image
DimeMag

Markquis Nowell Talked Trash To Isiah Thomas Before Throwing An Alley-Oop In Kansas State’s Win Over Michigan State

The Kansas State Wildcats are on their way to the Elite 8. Kansas State traveled from one Manhattan to the other this weekend, and on Thursday night, the team took down Michigan State, 98-93, in overtime in the Sweet 16. The driving force behind the win was 5’8 point guard and New York native Markquis Nowell, who was nothing short of brilliant with 20 points, 19 assists, and five steals.

One Nowell assist has gained a ton of attention, as it came in overtime with the game tied at 92. Nowell looked over to Kansas State coach Jerome Tang to figure out what they were going to run on that possession, but the veteran guard noticed Keyontae Johnson cutting to the rim, so he threw an audacious alley-oop that Johnson finished with authority.

It was pointed out that Nowell looked like he said something to the crowd right before everything started. As it turns out, Nowell turned towards Isiah Thomas, who was sitting among a crowd of Spartans, and had something to say to the Hall of Fame guard.

“I gotta watch what I say, I be in the zone,” Nowell said. “Yeah, I was talking to Isiah Thomas, cause I think he had a friend over there and he was rooting for them. And I was like, ‘You’re not gonna win today.’ And I just kept looking at him for some added motivation, but it was nothing but cool vibes with them over there.”

Thomas, meanwhile, said after that game that he was awfully impressed with Kansas State’s floor general.

The Wildcats will play Florida Atlantic on Saturday with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

