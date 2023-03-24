The Kansas State Wildcats are on their way to the Elite 8. Kansas State traveled from one Manhattan to the other this weekend, and on Thursday night, the team took down Michigan State, 98-93, in overtime in the Sweet 16. The driving force behind the win was 5’8 point guard and New York native Markquis Nowell, who was nothing short of brilliant with 20 points, 19 assists, and five steals.

One Nowell assist has gained a ton of attention, as it came in overtime with the game tied at 92. Nowell looked over to Kansas State coach Jerome Tang to figure out what they were going to run on that possession, but the veteran guard noticed Keyontae Johnson cutting to the rim, so he threw an audacious alley-oop that Johnson finished with authority.

Markquis Nowell is now tied for most assists ALL TIME in an NCAA Tournament game (18). 😱#MarchMadness @KStateMBB pic.twitter.com/JtQ9mlrsKv — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023

THE SMARTEST PLAY OF THE YEAR. Jerome Tang and Nowell "Call" a play, using it as a decoy to create the lob. INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/wXpuF4ULvi — Half Court Hoops (@HalfCourtHoops) March 24, 2023

Spoke to Jerome Tang about this after the game: this wasn't a dummy call or a fake out. Tang was calling one thing and Nowell was calling something else. Nowell noticed Johnson out of the corner of his eye and threw the alley oop because of their connection. https://t.co/OfF12jYdyl — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_Writes) March 24, 2023

It was pointed out that Nowell looked like he said something to the crowd right before everything started. As it turns out, Nowell turned towards Isiah Thomas, who was sitting among a crowd of Spartans, and had something to say to the Hall of Fame guard.

Markquis Nowell said he shouted "watch this" toward Isiah Thomas and his friend prior to his alley-oop pass 😂 pic.twitter.com/R7kkY7NEMp — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 24, 2023

“I gotta watch what I say, I be in the zone,” Nowell said. “Yeah, I was talking to Isiah Thomas, cause I think he had a friend over there and he was rooting for them. And I was like, ‘You’re not gonna win today.’ And I just kept looking at him for some added motivation, but it was nothing but cool vibes with them over there.”

Thomas, meanwhile, said after that game that he was awfully impressed with Kansas State’s floor general.

Isiah Thomas told me he was talking w/ Mateen Cleaves the entire game about Markquis Nowell's toughness. Isiah & Cleaves both had famous championship comebacks from bad ankles. Isiah: "This was a special night. He can absolutely play in the NBA. He's the real deal." — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) March 24, 2023

The Wildcats will play Florida Atlantic on Saturday with a spot in the Final Four on the line.