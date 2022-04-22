Despite being upgraded to questionable prior to shootaround, Luka Doncic didn’t play in Thursday’s Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz as he continues to deal with a calf strain. The Doncic-less Mavericks won anyway, picking up a 124-118 win to take a 2-1 series lead before his possible return for Game 4.

The Mavericks held a 27-20 lead after one, buoyed by knockdown three-point shooting from several players. Notably, Maxi Kleber followed up his 7-8 three-point mark in Game 2 with a 3-3 start in Game 2. Five of Dallas’ 10 first quarter field goals came from behind the arc.

The three-point barrage for the Mavericks continued in the second quarter, with Davis Bertans kicking things off with a four-point play. By halftime, the Mavericks lead 68-51 after dropping 41 points in the second quarter. Thirteen of their 21 first-half made shots were three-pointers.

Jazz guard Mike Conley was also called for Flagrant 1 foul in the second quarter with 10:14 to go, for closing out into Trey Burke’s landing space on a three-point attempt. Burke made all three free throws. That, per ESPN, was the first time Conley had been called for a flagrant foul in his 15-year NBA career. On the ensuing Dallas possession, Green hit another three to put the Mavericks up 15.

The lone low moment for the Mavericks in the first half was guard Jalen Brunson exiting the game and immediately going back to the locker room with an apparent lower back injury after being shoved by Jazz forward Royce O’Neale.

Here's the play. Not even a review. Cool, cool. pic.twitter.com/JmT62MTwuf — Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) April 22, 2022

Brunson was happily able to start the second half and played the rest of the way without appearing any worse for wear. On his first shot, he drove past O’Neale, hit a leaning floater and was fouled. He finished with 31 points and 5 assists.