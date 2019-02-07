The Mavericks Will Reportedly Trade Harrison Barnes To The Kings

Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings have had an active night before the NBA trade deadline arrives on Thursday afternoon.

Sacramento opened its trade season by dealing Iman Shumpert to Houston in a three-team deal that netted them Alec Burks, but Vlade Divac was not done bolstering their wing rotation. The Kings apparently dialed up one of the other Texas teams and hashed out a deal with the Dallas Mavericks to bring in Harrison Barnes as they try to solidify their playoff push out West, per Shams Charania of The Athletic — making this all the more bizarre is that Barnes was playing in Dallas’ game against Charlotte as he got traded.