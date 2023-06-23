One of the most common rumors in the lead-up to the 2023 NBA Draft involved the No. 10 pick, which belonged to the Dallas Mavericks. Reports indicated that the Mavs were working the phones in an effort to find a deal for that selection, and right before they got on the clock, they managed to find a move they liked.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Dallas agreed to a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder that led to the teams swapping pick — No. 10 went to Oklahoma City, while the No. 12 pick would go to Dallas. As an added bonus for the Mavs, they were able to use this to get off of Davis Bertans’ contract, as he was sent to the Thunder as part of the deal.

Dallas is trading Davis Bertans and Cason Wallace at No. 10 to OKC, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

OKC sends No. 12 and a TPE to Dallas as part of this trade, sources said. Dallas gets off the Bertans contract. https://t.co/9aSckqP3fj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

The Mavericks are trading No. 10 and Davis Bertans to the Thunder for No. 10, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2023

In Wallace, Oklahoma City was able to acquire one of the best defensive guards in the Draft as the team continues to surround Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey with stout defenders in the backcourt. While moving back is not huge for the Mavs, as they only went back two spots, getting off of one of their more bloated contracts should help as they look to build out their team around Luka Doncic and, if he re-signs, Kyrie Irving.