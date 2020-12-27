The Mavs Made NBA History With A 77-27 Halftime Lead Over The Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks continued their stay in Los Angeles after losing to the Lakers on Christmas with a tilt against the Clippers, and they bounced back from that loss to the champs in historic fashion.

At the half, the Mavericks led by fifty points, taking a 77-27 advantage into the break, which set a record for the largest halftime lead in NBA history. Luka Doncic led the way for Dallas with 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, as he dominated the first half, showing a little bit of everything to help the Mavs jump on the Clippers early and never relent.

Luka (18 PTS, 7 REB & 4 AST) & the Mavericks are making a statement at the half 👀 pic.twitter.com/vUMoNtEXYM — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 27, 2020

Josh Richardson also had a sensational first half with 15 points, three rebounds, and a pair of assists, as Dallas simply couldn’t miss in the first half, overwhelming the Clippers.

Josh Richardson for three 👌 Mavs are up BIG in the 1st QTR. pic.twitter.com/1RSRkFPVPO — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 27, 2020

In total, 10 players got on the board for the Mavs in the first half, as they shot 58 percent from the field and 45 percent from three as a team, with the highlight of the half coming courtesy of Willie Cauley-Stein.

L.A. was without Kawhi Leonard after his scary collision with Serge Ibaka on Christmas, but the absence of Leonard wasn’t enough of an explanation for how ragged they looked in the first half. The Clippers shot 24.3 percent from the field and were an abysmal 1-for-19 from three-point range as they simply were not up for the challenge on Sunday afternoon.

For a Dallas team that had gotten off to an 0-2 start with losses to the Suns and Lakers, this first half was something of a cleansing, as they shook off frustrations from the first two games and absolutely unloaded on the Clippers, who will almost assuredly drop their first game of the season.