Mavs Star Dirk Nowitzki Was In A Time Machine (Pic)

On Twitter, Dirk Nowitzki posted a photo of himself that looked like something out of the imagination of George Lucas or Arthur C. Clarke. But it was really just a futuristic way of measuring his health.

The lanky German was in the “Bod Pod” a Body Composition Tracking System that uses “an air displacement plethysmograph which uses whole-body densitometry to determine body composition.” In layperson’s terms, it measures how much fat you have on your body.

Of course Mark Cuban has one of these bad boys for his Mavs. Dirk was probably checking to make sure he’s fit before a big 2013-14 season. We just like how goofy Dirk looks in it, so we’re glad he shared. “This is ground control to Major Dirk…”

