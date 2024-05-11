After dropping Game 1, the Mavericks bounced back to swipe homecourt from the Thunder in Game 2 of their conference semifinals series. As the series shifted to Dallas, there was plenty of intrigue as to which team would seize control. Ultimately, it was the Mavs that were able to take advantage of a huge third quarter run and closed the deal behind a Kyrie Irving masterclass down the stretch, taking a 2-1 series lead after a 105-101 win.

PJ Washington got things started with a dunk on Saturday afternoon and was, by far, the best offensive weapon for the Mavs in the first half, scoring 19 for Dallas in the first 24 minutes.

Big-time P.J. Washington slam to open Game 3 on ABC 💥#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/8ZCDvtvBBp — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024

After a sluggish offensive start, the Thunder found themselves trailing by as many as nine in the first quarter, but went on a 19-7 run sparked by Chet Holmgren’s defense (four first half blocks) and punctuated by a Jalen Williams three in the second quarter that gave OKC their first lead since the opening minutes.

JDub triple for the lead… 19-7 OKC run! OKC/DAL Game 3 on ABC 📺 pic.twitter.com/gBSVEymaxO — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024

BLOCK #4 FOR CHET 🚫🚫🚫🚫 He's dominating defensively in Game 3 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/v8l2QgjpPH — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024

From that point, there was not much to separate the two teams, as every mini-run was greeted with a swift response from the other side.

Kyrie finds Dereck Lively II for the slam 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VBl8JdsaDe — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 11, 2024

Nothing but net ✨ pic.twitter.com/sexfnyDLJQ — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) May 11, 2024

19 first-half points for P.J.! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/VtKVhXaumJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 11, 2024

Ultimately, the Thunder took a 52-51 lead into halftime after Luka Doncic and Isaiah Joe traded threes in the last 10 seconds of the second quarter.

Luka nails the TOUGH stepback 😮‍💨 Isaiah Joe responds with the corner three! 🎯 Back and forth in Dallas! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/c5hGguagxy — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 11, 2024

As the third quarter began, the Thunder opened up the first double-digit lead of the afternoon as they hounded Dallas on defense and turned that into quick offense on the other end.

JDub with the swipe and SLAM! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/7p4YKsWl7w — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 11, 2024

However, Dallas once again had the answer in the form of a 16-0 run to take the lead back, with PJ Washington continuing his big night.

JOSH GREEN FOR THREE. 11-0 MAVS RUN FOR THE LEAD!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ABC pic.twitter.com/bhqO4DbL4N — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024

"P.J. WASHINGTON CAN'T BE STOPPED." 29 in Game 2… 27 today 🔥🔥 16-0 Mavs run to retake the lead on ABC. pic.twitter.com/q2vK13phSk — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024

The rest of the third was a bit of tug of war, with Dallas holding on to a narrow lead, but in the fourth quarter they would start to open it up a touch as Kyrie Irving finally started to get his shot to fall, with it not mattering what OKC did on defense.

KYRIE GOING TO WORK. BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK. Get to ABC for the finish of Game 3 🍿 pic.twitter.com/fDnpXOH63g — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024

Still, every time it looked like the Mavs might take control of the game the Thunder would chip away to keep things close, but OKC could never fully reel in Dallas. After Dallas got in the bonus in the mid-fourth, they started hacking Dereck Lively II, which worked briefly and got Jason Kidd to play small, but Lively returned and was able to go 5-of-8 overall at the line during that stretch to keep the Mavs from losing ground.