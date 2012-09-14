Meet Dwyane Wade today in L.A.!

#Dwyane Wade
09.14.12 6 years ago

Want to say what’s up to Dwyane Wade in person? if you’re in L.A., Dwyane will be at the Sports Authority in Hawthorne, Calif. at 4 P.M. PT (14555 Ocean Gate Ave, Hawthorne). Here’s how you can get up close:

Dwyane is making the appearance at Sports Authority to promote his new book, A Father First. The first 50 customers to buy Mission Court Grip (co-developed by Wade), will receive a free copy of the book. He will only be signing the book, and in general fans have to buy a copy of the book to get that signature. But if you get there early and cop Court Grip, you get a killer basketball product that will help your game immediately, the book and the autograph. Not a bad deal.

Let us know if make it out there today.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade
TAGSDimeMagDWYANE WADEMission AthletecareMission Court Grip

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP