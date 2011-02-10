Meet Kobe Bryant & Cop The New Nike Zoom Kobe VI Supreme

02.10.11 7 years ago

If you can’t get tickets to see the Lakers take on the Knicks tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden, you might as well start camping out at Foot Locker on 34th Street. Why? Because Kobe Bryant will be swinging by after the game for an early release of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI Supreme. Here’s what you need to know:

Wristbands will be distributed for entrance starting at 7:00pm, so brave the crowds for a chance to chill with the Black Mamba and be one of the first to cop the Nike Zoom Kobe VI Supreme.

What do you think? Will you be there?

Source: Foot Locker Unlocked

