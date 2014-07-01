Houston’s Pitch To Carmelo: We’re A Contender!

The Houston Rockets’ free agency pitch should be a bit easier this time around. With a superstar tandem of Dwight Howard and James Harden already in tow and coming off a 54-win season, Houston is one of the most attractive free agent destinations in the league. Daryl Morey and company are counting on that belief in their recruitment of Carmelo Anthony.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle offers unique insight on the Rocket’s pitch to Anthony. The overarching theme? “We’re a contender!”

The thrust of the presentation will be about the Rockets' contention that Anthony, a 6-8 forward, would be joining a contender. According to an individual familiar with the plans, they would cite their roster, expected to include every starter off a 54-win team. They will describe how Anthony, 30, would be used. They will use many of the same representatives — owner Leslie Alexander, CEO Tad Brown, general manager Daryl Morey, coach Kevin McHale, former player Clyde Drexler, trainer Keith Jones and James Harden — as those who landed Howard. Howard will also be a part of the presentation, replacing free agent Chandler Parsons on the welcoming committee.

That approach should appeal to Carmelo. He’s recently talked of the chance to play for a championship trumping any salary considerations, thoughts supported by his decision to meet with the Rockets, Chicago Bulls, and Dallas Mavericks before any other teams, including the New York Knicks.

Anthony will sit down with Houston officials on Wednesday, the same day he’ll do so with those of the Mavericks. He’s visiting Chicago tomorrow.

If winning is Anthony’s utmost priority, he’ll be hard-pressed to find a better suitor than the Rockets. And by the sound of things, Houston’s brass seems intent on making that clear in its presentation to him. We’ll see if Carmelo is a man of his word soon enough.

Would ‘Melo be a good fit in Houston?

