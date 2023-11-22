The week around Thanksgiving is usually filled with stuff on the sports calendar. Wednesday, for example, features a metric ton of action in the worlds of the NBA and college basketball, while Thursday is traditionally viewed as the NFL’s day in the spotlight.

For now, though, there’s a ton of hoops happening, including some of the early season tournaments that are a staple of the college basketball calendar. The Bahamas are playing host to the annual Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, and on Wednesday, this meant that Michigan and Memphis squared off in a quarterfinal matchup. It’s a game that is going to end up being pretty notable because it included what might go down as the meanest things I’ve ever seen in my life on a basketball court , all thanks to Tigers guard Caleb Mills.

Memphis guard Caleb Mills with a NASTY ankle breaker vs. Michigan 😱pic.twitter.com/OSEeQ7YkhV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 22, 2023

Mills brought the ball up the floor, where Michigan forward Olivier Nkamhoua was waiting for him. Mills decided to toy with him and got him off balance before he went between the legs and stepped back into a long two, all while Nkamhoua got crossed up and hit the deck. Poor Nkamhoua could only sit there and watch as Mills hit a jumper. But even if this shot didn’t go in, I feel like he should have been credited with two points, because this is nasty.