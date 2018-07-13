Metta World Peace Got Ejected From A BIG3 Game For Kicking A Ball Into The Stands

07.13.18 1 hour ago

Metta World Peace is a long way away from his infamy at the Palace at Auburn Hills as Ron Artest, but he did get himself into trouble in Detroit on Friday night.

World Peace was playing for the Killer 3s in a BIG3 event at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit when he was ejected early in the first half of a game against the Trilogy. The fourth stop of the weekly BIG3 showcase got off to a rough start when Artest got upset about a lack of foul call.

Artest booted a basketball into the crowd, which earned him the gate with the score just 3-0.

TAGSBig3Charles Oakleymetta world peace

