Metta World Peace: I’m Not Letting Dwight Howard Go To Houston

If Dwight Howard leaves Los Angeles this summer, he’ll likely end up in Houston. Speculation is increasing that the Rockets are a viable threat to steal Superman away from Hollywood. The only problem is Metta World Peace says he won’t let his big man go… like, he literally won’t let him go.

According to CSN Houston, World Peace got up Sportsradio 610 to talk about Howard’s upcoming free agency. We’re assuming Metta was joking most of the way but really, how can you tell with this guy? When asked about the whole Howard-to-Houston rumors, the small forward started off with, “Well, he’s not going to Houston, I tell you that.”

Then he added this:

“You know how those horses have those little things, ties in a bullfight, you tie those things to their b—- and they go crazy? I’ve got two of those tied to Dwight Howard’s t——–, so he can’t move.”

Yep, that’s MWP for you right there. Later in the interview, World Peace did get serious for a second and said he’s enjoyed playing with Howard and believes that whatever fan base ends up with him will be quite excited. Still, he won’t try to convince Howard to stay in L.A. He’ll leave it up to Superman to decide for himself.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.