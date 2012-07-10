Metta World Peace Shares His Canadian Vacation With A Married Couple

Metta World Peace is in British Columbia, Canada, this week on vacation, but he wants to share his trip with his nearly 424,000 Twitter followers. More importantly, he wanted to share the moment he had late Monday with a married couple of 60 years, he claims. From the pictures with Metta, they look just as confused as we are.

MWP is in his own element here, so how much can we expect to learn from parsing from his late-night tweet? To start there’s the look of pure confusion on the faces of the couple. If we’re looking at the second tweet, where he lauds the real beauty of the couple as they walk away — “Just who was that guy?” I imagine them asking — it leads me to believe he just walked up to them to get their life story.

I have a picture with a great Canadian couple of 60 yrs Love it twitter.com/MettaWorldPeac… — Metta WorldPeace (@MettaWorldPeace) July 10, 2012

Two more great tweets from the World Peace canon, everyone.

