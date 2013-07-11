Metta World Peace’s Weird Twitter Reaction To Lakers Amnesty News

#Instagram #Twitter
07.10.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Metta Wold Peace is about as lovable a Laker as you’ll find on this Lakers roster, but despite only making $7.7 million next season, his contract would increase the Lakers’ luxury tax payments to over $22 million, reports Eric Pincus at the Los Angeles Times. That inflated sum, after the NBA revealed it’s salary cap and luxury tax lines, is why they’ll probably amnesty him sometime this week. Metta had a typically meta reaction to the news on Twitter.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

After his cheeseburger as amnesty metaphor, he got even more awesome, with a sartorial and grooming amnesty.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Then Metta invited his followers to go hiking with him, STILL wearing a Lakers t-shirt.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Metta’s the best.

If the Lakers amnesty World Pace, which team puts up the best bid to grab him off of waivers?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Instagram#Twitter
TAGSinstagramLOS ANGELES LAKERSmetta world peaceTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP