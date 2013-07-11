Metta World Peace’s Weird Twitter Reaction To Lakers Amnesty News

Metta Wold Peace is about as lovable a Laker as you’ll find on this Lakers roster, but despite only making $7.7 million next season, his contract would increase the Lakers’ luxury tax payments to over $22 million, reports Eric Pincus at the Los Angeles Times. That inflated sum, after the NBA revealed it’s salary cap and luxury tax lines, is why they’ll probably amnesty him sometime this week. Metta had a typically meta reaction to the news on Twitter.

I just got the news … I'm so sad!!! — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) July 10, 2013

My news is that My favorite burger spot called "My Favorite Burger" added extra gratuity cost to the vegan burgers.. Worst day ever — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) July 10, 2013

And then "My Favorite Burger" took away the whole grain buns. These losers amnestied the buns.. Unreal man.. — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) July 10, 2013

They waived the buns because the lettuce put them over the salary cap. I went into the restaurant furious. "No more whole grain buns. What!" — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) July 10, 2013

After his cheeseburger as amnesty metaphor, he got even more awesome, with a sartorial and grooming amnesty.

Ok. I have to amnesty my jeans. Their too tight. I think I might waive my tooth brush also. I need a new one — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) July 10, 2013

Then Metta invited his followers to go hiking with him, STILL wearing a Lakers t-shirt.

I love Hiking!!! Come join me!!! pic.twitter.com/iWDep5TMw2 — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) July 10, 2013

Metta’s the best.

If the Lakers amnesty World Pace, which team puts up the best bid to grab him off of waivers?

