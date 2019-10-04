Getty Image

DimeMag

Meyers Leonard Tried To One-Up Jimmy Butler By Waking Up To Work Out At 3:10 A.M.

TwitterAssociate Editor

Jimmy Butler seems like he can be an exhausting teammate. This isn’t any sort of commentary on his stints in Chicago, Minnesota, or Philadelphia — it’s merely a comment over the fact that waking up long before the sun comes up is just awful.

Butler made headlines on the day of the first training camp practice with his new team, the Miami Heat, because he woke up at 3:30 in the morning to get some work in prior to practice starting at 10 a.m. That is, if I may editorialize, way too early, but it also apparently lit a fire under one of his teammates, as Meyers Leonard decided he had to one-up Butler.

Leonard is probably asleep as of this writing, as he put on Twitter that his alarm went off awfully early so he could roll out of bed and get some extra work in. He also made it a point to stress that this was because he thought Butler set a “new standard” that he believed it was important to match.

Leonard went on to say that he got up at 3:10 in the morning, made some coffee, and eventually got to work.

I want to be 100 percent clear about something: It’s admirable that Leonard saw a bar get set and decided that he needed to try to jump over it, because he is a competitor, and that is what competitors do when they’re challenged. Having said that, sleep is extremely important, so while we appreciate that players like Butler and Leonard are working really hard, please rest up, guys.

Topics: #Jimmy Butler, #Miami Heat

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: EVA, Stillhungry, And More Bandcamp Albums From September

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

by: Twitter
×