Report: The Heat Will Pick Up Goran Dragic’s Team Option And Decline Andre Iguodala’s

The Miami Heat had a pair of huge decisions to make before the start of free agency. Two highly-paid veterans, Goran Dragic and Andre Iguodala, each had team options worth a combined $34.4 million, and with Miami’s perpetual desire to bring in big names every offseason, that’s a ton of money to tie up in a pair of rotation players.

According to reports, the Heat made up their minds, and opted to only bring one of those guys back. The team will decline Iguodala’s option, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, and pick up Dragic’s option, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

What makes this decision so interesting is that the Heat are viewed as a potential landing spot for Kyle Lowry, who reports indicate want something in the range of $25-30 million this summer. While picking up Dragic’s option means they can’t bring him on board as a free agent (for now, at least), Wojnarowski noted that Miami could potentially use that money as part of a sign-and-trade package.

Dragic showed during the team’s run to the Finals in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble that he can still be a very good player, but last year, he struggled. The 35-year-old guard averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists in 26.7 minutes per game.

