Justise Winslow Is Finding His Rhythm As A Primary Ball-Handler For Miami

12.16.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Earlier this year, when rumors abounded that the Houston Rockets were willing to part with four first-round picks to acquire Jimmy Butler, there was a discussion on Twitter about if any player in the league was actually worth that price.

The funniest answer to that question was naturally Justise Winslow, who the Boston Celtics were reportedly so enamored with back on draft night in 2015 that they were willing to surrender an even steeper haul to select him.

It’s been a long time since Winslow was the apple of Danny Ainge’s eye, back when he was coming off a dazzling freshman season at Duke where he won a national championship and emerged as a potential do-it-all wing player in the evolving NBA. Since then, Winslow has been, at best, an average player for a depressingly mediocre Heat team.

But Miami has perked up ever so slightly on its recent west coast swing (setting aside the brutal loss to Utah that Rudy Gobert clearly circled on his calendar after the teams’ first meeting), and Winslow has also seen a little boost in his play along the way. Whether it’s a sign of sustained improvement or just another small sample on the fourth-year player’s resume is unclear, but it’s interesting to take a look at nonetheless.

TOPICS#Miami Heat
TAGSJustise WinslowMIAMI HEAT

