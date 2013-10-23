Miami Heat Unveil NBA Championship Ring Ceremony Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Miami Heat
10.23.13 5 years ago

Today adidas and the Miami Heat unveiled their NBA Championship Ring Ceremony Collection, which is what the players will wear on Oct. 29. To celebrate last season’s championship, the team’s players will wear a special on-court warm-up jacket that features the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy (seen above and below). The collection will also include a Swingman Jersey, Climalite Tee and hat collection.

The adidas NBA Championship Ring Ceremony Collection is available now at NBAStore.com. Check out more images below.

#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Miami Heat
adidas Basketball Miami Heat

