Miami Mobs Mike Miller After He Accepts His Championship Ring

Former Miami team member, and two-time champion, Mike Miller was back in Miami Friday night with the Grizzlies in town. The Heat, who had to let him go for luxury tax reasons before the season, did it right, with Erik Spoelstra handing him his 2013 NBA Championship ring before the game started and a commemorative video telling Miller to “keep letting it fly.”

As Ethan J. Skolnick of Bleacher Report noted, with the Heat coming into the Grizzlies game losers of six of their last nine, “This was the happiest the Heat had looked in weeks.”

Dwyane Wade told Skolnick, “It was one of those things where we wish we didn’t have a game. We haven’t seen Mike in a long time. It was good to see him.”

LeBron James wished him well on Instagram:

“Congrats on getting your ring tonight Killa! Miss u big time man! What a teammate and guy period! #LetItFly #EvenWithNoShoe #StriveForGreatness”

The entire team attacked him after Spoelstra handed him the ring at half-court, giving him hugs and surrounding him with enough glee you wonder why he didn’t just re-sign in Miami for a lot less money (you can’t re-sign with your team after they amnesty you, per CBA guidelines).

The Heat got the win, 91-86, in a grind-it-out game that mirrors a tough regular season as they look to 3-peat this summer. But for a little bit, they could put all their injuries and behind them and celebrate a little bit with Mike Miller.

