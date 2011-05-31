Miami and Dallas Set For Battle in the NBA Finals, Dime Breaks Down the Keys to the Series

Seven months of anticipation will finally subside tonight. The NBA Finals kick off and we couldn’t be any more hyped. Well, we’re probably not as hyped as D-Wade is right now. He’s likely itching to get his game straight after playing a full practice yesterday. Udonis Haslem, Mike Miller and James Jones took part as well after sitting out over the weekend. Nevertheless, Wade’s potential impact and health going into this series will be pivotal. Flash and Haslem are the only Heat players left from the ’06 championship squad. It remains to be seen if they’ll hold those honors a few weeks from now … This series will be new ground for both teams. They have toyed with the competition so far; they haven’t yet met animals like each other. Bosh can’t guard Dirk. The German bomber hasn’t seen a defender phase him and we doubt Bosh will change that. Meanwhile, Shawn Marion and Jason Kidd (as well as Soulja Boy) have tall orders staying in front of LeBron and Wade. How often will the Mavs use their zone this series? … You’d think Cuban‘s boys were at a disadvantage as a jump-shooting, low board-grabbing team. However, their commitment to defense ought to match Miami’s propensity to iso LeBron and Wade or include Bosh on a pick-n-pop. Hopefully, Miami’s slashers aren’t sent to the line in droves in the game’s waning moments. No one really wants an ’06 redux … Dallas dedicated this playoff run to their injured starter Caron Butler. His absence hasn’t affected them yet, but how much of a difference could Tough Juice make? … The Blazers’ backup point guard Patty Mills isn’t pleased about Portland allegedly contemplating pushing Brandon Roy to retire. We can’t blame him. We have to keep it funky though. Roy’s future contributions probably won’t be worth nearly $70 million over the next four years. The whole thing gives us eerie flashbacks to Grant Hill. It’s wise to let the situation develop. As we said, the Blazers have eight figures on the line over the next four years if they keep him around. Meanwhile, there are rumors Portland might be interested in acquiring Devin Harris. Peace Andre Miller … On our DimeMag.com poll, the overwhelming majority believe the Lakers will be good next year with Mike Brown, but won’t get any jewelry. And in yesterday’s Smack, there were arguments over how much Kobe should’ve been included in the hiring process. Put it this way: when he makes four or five times as much as your coach will, you better at least talk to him beforehand. You don’t have to listen to him, but you better run it by him first … Dwight Howard told Orlando newspapers that staying in Orlando is his first choice. He wants to be a leader and not a follower. He wants players to come to him, preferably players not playing like Vince Carter and Gilbert Arenas and Hedo Turkoglu … Our prayers go out to Mike Miller and his family. His daughter has returned from the hospital after suffering a ventricular septal defect upon birth. She will have doctor appointments all week, but at least she’s home … We’re out like Cuban staying quiet all series.
Miami is going to there for awhile, love or hate them, get used to them!
Let’s go!!!!!!
heat
you heard it here FIRST…….. MIAMI HEAT 2011 NBA WORLD CHAMPIONS. the beginning of a true dynasty. they will take the series from the mav beens (have beens play on words) in 4! git out yo broomz nyuckaaazzzz!!!
FINALLY ! TUESDAY HAS COME !
word of advice to every1– enjoy these finals, even if each team gets blowout wins when they win because we don’t know how soon basketball will begin when these finals are over. sad, smh.
praying for no lockout !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
top 5 key rookies i want to see play in 2012
1) kemba walker
2)josh selby (please go to the knicks)
3)kyrie irving
4)jimmer fridette
5)brandon knight
–and yes, IN THIS ORDER^
My money is on Dallas. I hope they wont give it away like they did back in 2006. If they do, I’ll S**T bricks.
Miami has played 3 low scoring teams, can they make the transition to maybe having to score 120 a night ?? Will Dallas be able to deal with Miami’s defence (which is looking tight). Really looking forward to these finals.
Heart says Dallas, head says Miami.
It’s easy to be labelled a hater, but I’m in the camp that thinks Lebron is a bit of a douche. Can’t think of one statement he made in his career that endeared me to him in any way before or after The Decision.
Dallas: smash them.
My heart wants the Dallas vets to get a ring but my mind asks how do the Mavs stop LeBron James and Dwyane Wade?
I think to some extent we can associate the word “robbed” to Dirk Nowitzki, Shawn Marion, Peja Stojakovic, and Jason Terry.
Out of mind (Out of sight) scenario number 2
“With the 41st pick, the Los Angeles Lakers draft Manny Pacquiao.” Think of it this way. The Lakers have a good enough lineup to make Pacman the 12th man on the bench. He will sell tickets and jerseys. If LA does not have a good season, people will watch their games out of curiosity. For Pacquiao, who plays in amateur basketball leagues, the smell of the almighty dollar will all be good to him. His personality is a fit in Hollywood. He will also like the idea of being the first person from the Philippines to play in the NBA. Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym would also be near just in case he has an upcoming fight.
I’m the only one thinking that Miami will win 4 x 0 or max. 4 x 1 ??
Double Dirk and stay put on the Jet, and live with Marion and Kidd creating shots …
I’m all about Dallas winning this series, but I can’t feel they are going to win in my heart (not that I really have one…). I am very sure the refs will not let Dallas win, this is going to be another exposure of the nba’s horrible reffing. There will be at least two games tainted by very questionable calls at the end, I’m calling it now.
KDizzle
I’ll think about that bet, how would we define “struggling” to make playoffs? 7th or 8th spot? I see some HUGE chemistry issues and lockerroom chaos infecting the Lakers next season. The way they got put out of the playoffs, combined with Pau playing like shit, Bynum being generally inmature and letting his “untouchable” status go to his head, Kobe going HAM on teammates and Mike Brown being exposed. It’s just the perfect storm of bad shit that can completely kill a team with talent.
About Cleveland, sure they lost a lot more than just LeBron, but did Shaq really make that much of an impact? Delonte West really only contributed his cock to LeBron’s mom…and Valgina is one of the least skilled players in the league, who does NOTHING if he can’t play off a player like LeBron. They had a minor run ONCE during the season, other than that they played like a Dleague team, until they actually started fielding all Dleague players.
“Flash and Haslem are the only Heat players left from the ’06 championship squad.”
They’re pretty much the only players left from last year’s team. Lol. Nevermind the ’06 team.
Chalmer’s doesn’t really count.
Does anyone else think that this is the most interesting finals matchup we’ve had in ages?
There are so many little subplots that make it seem like a real good guy vs bad guy story is goin on.
You got Dallas, the team who got destroyed by the heat last time, no one expected them to get this far and its probably the last chance for some players who have defined the last generation to finally get a championship and their going in as the underdog… up against the big bad evil heat, who put together a master-plan behind everyones back, proclaimed they would win 7 or 8 rings, got to the finals in their first year and are headlined by the most hated/popular player in the NBA.
But then on top of the underdog/evil heat story, you got the fact that both teams have been pretty fucking impressive in the playoffs, The Mavs swept the defending champs and then made light work of the next big thing, and the Heat took apart the old guys and destroyed the MVP. Dirk has been the most impressive player of the playoffs so far, going against two who have taken turns being just as good.
its gonna be a real close call, Mavs fans are gonna be bricking themselves.. heat fans wont care cos they’re just bandwagon jumpers anyway.. its gonna be tense. Id love to see Dallas win, but my brain tells me they probably wont win the last two games in MIA.
deshawn stevenson called lebron james OVERrated a few seasons ago. now they get to go head-to-head for the chip.
Just imagine if Dallas won the series and DeShawn had (just) one game where he cracked 15pts. they would probably retire deshawn stevensons jersey in cleveland.
ATTN ALL,
who would you rather have as coach?..or who do you think is the better coach?…Rick Carlisle or Erik Spoelstra?
@ john: “I’m the only one thinking that Miami will win 4 x 0 or max. 4 x 1 ??
Double Dirk and stay put on the Jet, and live with Marion and Kidd creating shots”
Nice gameplan but there’s one problem… If you allow Jason Kidd to create shots he will burn you. In case you’ve missed the memo, he’s one of the game’s best EVER in creating offense. If the Heat go into the Finals with that gameplan, it will be 4-0 but for the Mavs.
Game 1 is huge.
Mavs remain road warriors and crack the Heat again. Continue on their white hot playoff run.
Or
Heat win and ’06 syndrome might reemerge.
HEAT 4-2
Why would the Blazers want Devin Harris? Outside of speed, what is he bringing to the table the Miller isn’t?
Dwight Howard can talk all he wants now, but the truth of the matter is if they don’t bring in some legitimate talent (and fast), I doubt he won’t be pushing to leave.
If there does end up being a lockout, I wonder how that will affect the rookeis. Will some of them party themselves out of shape, or will they develop their game (think Blake Griffin)? I don’t want a lockout, but I wouldn’t mind seeing rookies with more seasoning.
MAVS, BITCHES.
Seriously though.
I’m picking the Mavs just so Dirk and JKidd would be top dogs and get their rings.
But from a basketball standpoint, the Heat are absolutely on fire right now.
This gon’ be good.
PS: MAVS, BITCHES.
@ Heckler – I think it’s overwhelmingly Rick Carlisle. Dude’s won everywhere he’s gone.
MAVS
man i’m nervous like a 12 yr old girl in a locked room wit R Kelly and 16 gallons of ozarka.
LETS GO MAVS, we need this game 1 BAD
@JAY – “Nice gameplan but there’s one problem… If you allow Jason Kidd to create shots he will burn you. In case you’ve missed the memo, he’s one of the game’s best EVER in creating offense. If the Heat go into the Finals with that gameplan, it will be 4-0 but for the Mavs.”
Do you understand that this is the 38 yr Ason Kidd , dont you ? He will a not win series by 4 x 0 even against Sioux Falls Skyforce.
I feel sick. Either team could sweep, it could go 7, I don’t even know. I want the Mavs to kill the Heat so badly I can taste it. Not so much because I am pro Mavs, and my crush on Dirk is very well documented, but because I just really don’t want the Heat to win. Hell, I was almost pulling for the Celtics against the Heat, but ended up using my mind powers to try to have the building collapse instead. Maybe I should cheer for the Heat for the reverse jinx.
@24 – reading my mind
Are people still calling Kidd ‘Ason’?
I mean, besides his playmaking, 3 point shooting is basically his biggest weapon right now.
And yeah, he’s top 10 all time in 3 pointers made(top 3? Not sure; cant be bothered to check basketball references.com cause I’m a fucking hipster LOL.)
It’s like that moniker stuck, and these fools who don’t watch games still use it even if it’s irrelevant now.
@QQ – Yeah, the same guys who use Ason Kidd also say he plays for the Allas Mavericks. You see, by omitting the “J” from Jason Kidd, they are implying he has no jumpshot, or as his fellow basketball players refer to it in their slang, “J”. By removing the “D” from Dallas, these same witty fellows are saying that the team plays poor defense, or “D” as it is sometimes called. It’s all very highbrow stuff, very original, and extremely creative. Try to keep up.
I agree man. john is stuck in Kidd’s rookie year with that Ason comment. nice try though.
Kidd will burn the Heat if they do what john suggests… allow him to create shots, and allow him to take open shots. I don’t care how old Kidd is. He can still create shots and find open guys… ESPECIALLY if the Heat are doubling Nowitzki.
I just looked it up. From 3pt, he shot 40%+ for the last 3 seasons and shot 34% this past year. He’s shooting 36% for this playoffs, and shot 45% during last year’s playoffs. So, yeah. Contrary to what you believe Kidd can shoot it. Don’t ask me to understand it’s a 38yr old Kidd…. YOU need to understand this isn’t a 21 yr old Kidd.
Fuck the shooting though. John, you said “let Kidd create shots.” One of the best pgs ever will have no problem creating offense for his team, regardless if the Heat “let” him or not. Who is guarding him? Wade and Lebron will be forced to guard their positions. Bibby is sticking Kidd. That will be fun watching Mr. Molasses running down to double off of Kidd, then trying to hustle back as Kidd sticks the open jumpers or finds the open man. Lol. Great gameplan. Like I said, if the Heat do what you suggest, it will be 4-0 for the Mavs. I give more credit to Spo though. He’s not that dumb.
And how can you not think Kidd still can’t create offense? Lol!! He’s one of the league best today at doing it even at the ripe old age of 38.
If LeBron and Wade stay togeather for the remainder of their careers, Wade will always be 1 ring ahead of LeBron – does that mean he will be a greater player all time because he will have one more ring??
I think the Heat will win in 6 or 7, but I’ll be rooting for J-Kidd to get his first ring; he really deserves it. Dirk will do what he wants in this series, but I don’t think it will be enough for the Mavs to win. If he does win, he will move up the all-time great list, but still not top ten.
[theresastatforthat.blogspot.com]
lol. ason kidd, irk nowitzki, allas mavs…
iq says miami. eq says dallas.
what the hell. let’s go mavs. i don’t care if the smart money in on the heat.
Although I want Miami to win, Dallas’ overall experience will be a lot to overcome. So far the Heat have knocked off the young, inexperienced Sixers and the young, still-a-year-away Bulls. Their toughest opponent, Boston, had the experience — but the Celtics didn’t have one person playing as well offensively as Dirk Nowitzki is playing right now, nor did they have a trio playing as well defensively as Kidd, Marion and Chandler are right now. I want to say Miami in 6, but wouldn’t be surprised at all if Dallas takes it in 5 or 6.
May 31st, 2011 at 6:20 pm
Austin Burton says:
Although I want Miami to win
^^^^^^
i stopped reading right there. F*uck you Austin.
Nothin personal.
May 31st, 2011 at 3:50pm PST.
Big Island loses it at LeRoy Green’s comment. I also referred to myself in the 3rd person with a gay blog name. FML
when it comes down to it, one team will inevitably win. it’s crazy to think that in knowing this, either dirk or lebron will have a ring in 2 weeks. just let that sink in………and one of them will be heartbroken. this is just a crazy finals.
who has effectively held the mavs 3pt shooting in check? i don’t know the numbers but i don’t think their opposition has done to good on that end. miami’s turn. kill dallas’ 3 and you win. let them hit 9-10 and you lose.
Maybe Yao Ming shouldve been consulted before Houston hired McHale since we’re going by everyone’s logic
except yao ming didnt bring houston any rings YG
he is a mere cog. who keeps getting hurt. why would his opinion matter if he wont be on the floor
and if you think consulting yao ming is equivalent to talking to kobe bryant..then i dunno if any argument would even make a dent to your reasoning.
kobe puts money into the lakers bank beause of his play on the floor.
yao ming put (less) money in the rockets bank because he’s asian.
so as gm, who’s more important to consult with..a man who performs or an injury prone gimmick waiting to happen
can yao even play on his asian team anymore? where is his 7’6 talent. he cant even play 30 min when healthy nowadays
Miami is going to there for awhile, love or hate them, get used to them!Let