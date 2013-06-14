Miami’s Big Three Annihilate San Antonio; Drop 85 Points

Remember what we said about the Heat always bouncing back after losses? They stuck to the script in Game 4 in San Antonio, as the Big Three finally lived up to the billing during the 109-93 win.

Miami went with their rumored unconventional lineup, and surprisingly, it worked. They shot nearly 53 percent as LeBron dropped 33, Chris Bosh went for 20 points and 13 boards in what seemed like his best game all postseason, and Dwyane Wade finally erupted, destroying the Heat for 32 points.

Will Wade have another game like this?

