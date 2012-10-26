Michael Jordan Cussed Out Charles Barkley For Ripping Him

Michael Jordan is the greatest player who ever lived, but he hasn’t been the best executive in his time with Washington and Charlotte. He probably doesn’t like hearing that from anybody in the media but he definitely doesn’t like his friends saying it, according to one of his best, Charles Barkley.

After Barkley critiqued MJ’s record in the front office recently, Jordan rang Barkley’s cell phone and let him have it. Via ProBasketballTalk and Sports Radio Interviews, Barkley shared hilarious anecdotes about the call during his time on ESPN Chicago:

“I thought my name was S.O.B and M.F., like damn, I couldn’t even say anything. I said, ‘Dude I can’t get on the radio and tell people you been doin’ a good job.'” [Q:] Did Michael Jordan try and defend himself on some of the moves? Or was he just relying on your friendship? “He’s relying on our friendship and I said, ‘Dude, I love you, you one of my best friends, period. You been there for me, I been there for you but.’ I think he got mad; he surrounded himself with people. One of the really difficult things about being famous, all your friends, you’re paying all the bills, they’re flying around on your private jet, very few of your friends are ever gonna disagree with you. And I think that’s the thing he got most mad about, ’cause I mean his record speaks for itself and I wanna see Michael do well, but I think that was actually an example when he thinks you’re supposed to be with him no matter what. But dude, you gotta get better people to wear on you if you’re gonna be successful. … You gotta have friends around you who [are] not afraid to say, ‘Oh that guy can’t play.’ And we’re cool now.”

[Q:] Did you guys go through a rough patch after that or are you still as close as you’ve ever been? “I think Michael’s one of those people, he has to calm down … because in the long run, I was right. He’s got to hire people around him to help him make better basketball decisions. Ya know, ’cause I wanna see Michael do well. Nobody wants to see Michael â€” I hate when I’m watching T.V. and guys are killing him, I hate that to be honest with you â€” but I wanna see him do well. Nobody wants to see Michael do well more than me.”

