Michael Jordan: “I Want To Spend Money”

Unlike Major League Baseball, there is a salary cap in the NBA. And while having a large payroll doesn’t always equate to winning more games (see: the New York Knicks before this season), it’s more often than not the case. So that’s why Michael Jordan dropped some great news for Bobcats fans last week when he said that he will spend the money necessary to attract big-time free agents.
“I don’t want people to think we’re not willing to spend,” Jordan told The Charlotte Observer last week. “I want to spend money for a team that’s going to get us in the top four (in the Eastern Conference), the top three.
“We haven’t put ourselves in position to do that yet because of some of the stipulations of our contracts,” adds Jordan. “And now this is the first time we feel like we’re going to have a pretty good summer because we have some flexibility. We want to invest. To get where we have to go, we know we have to.”
And as Jordan says, it all starts this summer. In this June’s NBA Draft, the Bobcats have two first-round picks – their own slated at No. 9 and New Orleans’ pick at No. 19 – giving them flexibility to make moves. But if MJ and GM Rod Higgins play their cards right, they’ll put themselves in the position to make an offer some big-time free agent can’t refuse.
“Why can’t Charlotte be that destination?” Jordan asks. “It has been in the past. It was. Why not now? I like to think we have the organization to do that. And I will do everything I can.”
Looking at their current roster, their only long-term investment is Tyrus Thomas, who’s under contract through 2015. Other than him and Stephen Jackson (who could be dealt this summer), the books are pretty clean by next summer when Dwight Howard, Deron Williams and Chris Paul can all hit the open market. Would any of them consider becoming the building block of a franchise in Charlotte? Perhaps. But people shouldn’t underestimate the power of the G.O.A.T.
What do you think? If you’re a big-time free agent, would you want to invest in the future of the Bobcats?
G.O.A.T on the hardwood, far from GOAT as GM
He moron, how about you keep your All Star player (Gerald Wallace) and not give him up for a bag of potatoe chips and a $50 gift card to Wendy’s (2 high first rounders) who are supposed to be the foundation for the future. You suck at managing. Stick to shoes Jordan!
He is the owner…not a GM….never has he ever been a GM….but i’ll let you two continue with your ignorant rants…
I really see Chris Paul coming to Charlotte. If he decides to go home and talks Dwight into come with him, we could be in for a pretty serious insta-contender. All they would need is a decent 3 man… perhaps picking up OJ Mayo? They could snag Josh Smith this year in the hopes of luring CP3 ala New York and Carmelo.
Not as crazy as it sounds…
LL
2 first round picks for Michael to screw up…
2 first rd picks in a crap draft…
i got love for Mike as a player, but as an owner i dont see this ending well
“But people shouldn’t underestimate the power of the G.O.A.T.”
when it comes to personnel moves, you absolutely should
DWill isnt going anywhere! Brooklyn baby!!
Is this the team that pretty much gifted Chandler to the Mavs and Crash to the Blazers?
Yeah….they ALL about winnin…puh-leeze
you wont get anywhere GOAT might as well charles take over ur place
how about you keep your All Star player (Gerald Wallace) ….I hate you
…
The Jimmer Show in Charlotte?
i dont care what any of you say, MJ is the best.. – Kwame
I know he may seem like he is making some bad decisions, but honestly, I think he is clearing cap space so he can sign a few of the big name players. Right now they have nothing! I think they should have kept Raymond Felton. He is a great PG and could be a great leader. But MJ definitely needs to go out and get either Williams or Paul. From there he should be able to get one or two more players. But he should also focus on getting some role players. Maybe use those draft picks he has and trade them to someone and get a veteran leader.