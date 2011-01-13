Michael Jordan is still Kwame Brown’s biggest fan

And as I’ve written in this space before, in basketball circles the co-sign is often just as important as the skills a player possesses. Or to put it in more familiar terms, it’s not always what you know, but who you know.
Kwame Brown has been able to build a 10-year NBA resume thanks in part to gaining the co-sign of none other than Michael Jordan. It was Jordan who made Kwame the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, who gave him another chance to salvage his floundering career by green-lighting Kwame being signed in free agency by the Charlotte Bobcats, and now it’s Jordan who is pushing the idea within the organization that Kwame should be a full-time starter.
According to Bobcats beat writer Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, before Jordan fired ex-coach Larry Brown in December, he’d been suggesting LB insert KB into the starting lineup — where Jordan felt Kwame’s defense fit better with that unit, while incumbent starter Nazr Mohammed‘s offense better suits the second string
Kwame is averaging 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds in just over 19 minutes per game this season, and was impressive during stretches of last night’s win over Chicago, where he finished with 10 points and 5 boards. He isn’t as much a shot-blocker as he is a position defender, and has typically done well defensively throughout his career. The 28-year-old’s Achilles heel has always been on the other end of the floor, specifically his struggles catching the ball and keeping his composure within the offensive system.
The Bobcats rank 28th in the NBA in team scoring (93.3 ppg), and 11th in team defense (96.8 ppg).
Would you start Kwame over Nazr?
I don’t think there is any good answer to that question. Really, who cares whether Nazr or Kwame starts?
Hasheem Thabeet needs to find own “Michael Jordan” for the sake of his basketball career…
Kwame was actually a pretty nice offensive player in Washington, at least when he managed to get some touches. Didn’t help that he played with the most trigger-happy collection of guards during his tenure with the Wizards.
Ok youngmuggsy, that is so ridiculous that I have to say something. Kwame Brown cannot catch the fucking ball. He’s never been able to calm himself on the offensive end of the floor and is among the most frustrating players I have ever seen. You’re acting like the only NBA experience he had was on the Wiz, when he’s been around a long time and played with many coaches and styles. He was shit on the offensive end on every team, occasionally doing something right but always falling back to being consistently bad.
This situation here? Just tells you how bad the Bobcats are. If Jordan is supporting that change, then it’s for basketball reasons and not because he’s still thinking Brown is good. He knows Brown is a bad player, but perhaps his defense would be better suited for the starting unit. Either way, that team just ain’t gonna be that good.
yea i watch first hand how this guy plays, he just has some terrible hands and not the best basketball iq. He carries the motion that he doesn’t like to play basketball at all and only does it because he’s tall. The only positive is as stated above, decent positional defense.
I remember how he used to infuriate Kobe when he played with the Lakers. He wasn’t an offensive player, but if he ever screwed up on defense, Kobe really let him have it. I still don’t know how the Lakers got into the playoffs with Kwame and Smush Parker, IN THE STARTING LINE UP. Oh yeah, they had Kobe =P To add insult to injury, he’s also a horrible free throw shooter.
The only positive is that he’s still young and has potential to grow…oh wait, it’s been a decade already.
Kwame can’t catch a ball. He’s horrible. He brings Laker fans terrible memories of when he used to bring us more frustration and stress than LA rush hour traffic because he’d bobble a ball thrown directly as his chest with key position in the paint. I feel for Charlotte Bobcat fans, however many there are of those. Dude is a joke.
Funny how i read all these commenters and even the bulls announcers last night talk all this ish about Kwame(which is true btw, i shook hands with him and Tyson chandler on draft day and they both had small hands). The crazy thing is several other players have this problem. Noah bobbles rebounds and passes and is constantly stripped of the ball downlow, yet none of u ever get this worked up about him. How about Theo Ratliff and Tyson Chandler, they are notorious for this exact same thing yall getting on Kwame about. I just dont get why Kwame is always getting attacked for this. Any of you ever see his rookie summer league numbers? If i remember right he was dropping 17ppg and was playing as a face up 4. Its clear his game has changed but the talent was there just not the mental game. Sorta like Darko.
Big hands do NOT equal good hands. Likewise, small hands do NOT equal bad hands. Noah can catch the fucking ball. Noah can hold onto the fucking ball. Brown is one of the worst in the league at both of those things.
And man, you need to get over this “Noah is not good” idea. True, Noah doesn’t have much of an offensive game. But he knows it and doesn’t try to do things he isn’t capable of. Besides, Rose isn’t gonna share the ball with him much anyway, because he has a good forwards to dish to. There’s a reason every GM would give up a lot for Noah and not for those other players you mention.
all i can say about Kwame is he’s a DRAFT BUST!
i like nazr
youngmuggsy really?
well at least nazr started for a championship team so this is an easy pick for me.
@ chicagorilla
4 words.
EARL BOYKINS.
Muggsy Bogues.