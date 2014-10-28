Michael Jordan Jokes Of Comeback, Shows Off Kicks In #MJTakeover On Twitter

#Twitter
10.28.14 3 years ago
Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan (photo. Hornets Twitter)

In the latest step towards becoming a more active and engaged NBA owner, basketball legend and Charlotte Hornets chairman Michael Jordan operated his team’s Twitter account today. During the aptly named #MJTakeover, His Airness joked of a playing comeback and showed off his sick collection of Hornets-colored Air Jordans.

MJ began the social media session by evoking his classic “I’m back” press release:

Remember how Jordan used to play with defenses by palming the ball far from their reach? Hands that dwarf a coffee mug like this made it possible:

Apparently this is the shirt that Hornets fans will receive on Wednesday for the team’s season and home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. But we’re dubious that Jordan will sit courtside in a t-shirt tuxedo tomorrow night as opposed to his normally oversized blend of attire. The guy likes suede and velour too much to rock cotton – that isn’t Hanes, we mean – in public:

Jordan even provided an exclusive look at Charlotte’s practice. Not a bad view:

But this is what got us most excited. This purple and teal collection of Air Jordans is absolutely sick. But does MJ really need a closet of this magnitude at Time Warner Cable Arena? If we boasted this assortment of kicks, actually, we’d want them available at all times, too:

The #MJTakeover is still ongoing, but Jordan has yet to take questions from fans. Shame.

What do you think?

