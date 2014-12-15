Michael Jordan, LeBron James, More Congratulate Kobe Bryant On Milestone

12.15.14

Michael Jordan doesn’t like to be bested. But that hardly means he won’t accept greatness akin to his own. After Kobe Bryant passed him for third on the league’s all-time scoring list tonight, Jordan praised his rightful successor’s talent and competitive mindset.

Via the Associated Press:

Jordan: “I congratulate Kobe on reaching this milestone,” Jordan told the Associated Press in a statement. “He’s obviously a great player, with a strong work ethic and has an equally strong passion for the game of basketball. I’ve enjoyed watching his game evolve over the years, and I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes next.”

Thats quite a compliment coming from Jordan – especially the part about work ethic and passion. His Airness has always maintained that preparation and intensity fueled his game more than anything else, and rarely talks in a positive light of today’s stars. That he’s willing to acknowledge Bryant’s drive above all else is the utmost honor Jordan could give.

But Mike wasn’t the only one impressed with Kobe’s feat. Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and other stars also congratulated Mamba:

And of course, Bryant’s teammates were supremely impressed, too. Check out the lengths they went to showing him!

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGS Latest News lebron james kobe bryant LOS ANGELES LAKERS MAGIC JOHNSON Michael Jordan

