Michael Jordan, LeBron James, More Congratulate Kobe Bryant On Milestone

Michael Jordan doesn’t like to be bested. But that hardly means he won’t accept greatness akin to his own. After Kobe Bryant passed him for third on the league’s all-time scoring list tonight, Jordan praised his rightful successor’s talent and competitive mindset.

Via the Associated Press:

Jordan: “I congratulate Kobe on reaching this milestone,” Jordan told the Associated Press in a statement. “He’s obviously a great player, with a strong work ethic and has an equally strong passion for the game of basketball. I’ve enjoyed watching his game evolve over the years, and I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes next.”

Thats quite a compliment coming from Jordan – especially the part about work ethic and passion. His Airness has always maintained that preparation and intensity fueled his game more than anything else, and rarely talks in a positive light of today’s stars. That he’s willing to acknowledge Bryant’s drive above all else is the utmost honor Jordan could give.

But Mike wasn’t the only one impressed with Kobe’s feat. Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and other stars also congratulated Mamba:

Congrats to @kobebryant on passing his idol Michael Jordan for 3rd on the NBA All-Time scoring list! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 15, 2014

Just like we've never seen another player like Michael Jordan, we will never see another player like Kobe Bryant! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 15, 2014

Congrats to the Black Mamba (Kobe) on passing the Black Cat (MJ), two of the best to ever do it.. #GreatnessPersonified — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) December 15, 2014

I'm so proud of @kobebryant on the Tremendous accomplishment on surpassing #MJ on the all-time scoring list. Keep making history brother! — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) December 15, 2014

And of course, Bryant’s teammates were supremely impressed, too. Check out the lengths they went to showing him!

