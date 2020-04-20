Michael Jordan Hated When The Bulls Made Him Do Load Management In 1986

Michael Jordan missed just a handful of games during the peak of his NBA career, and built a reputation for being among the league’s iron men, both due to the fact that his off nights were few and far between and he prided himself on shouldering a monstrous load for the Chicago Bulls.

Early on in his career, though, Jordan’s desire to play all the time hit a bit of a bump in the road. As a sophomore in the league, Jordan suffered a broken foot three games into the 1985-86 campaign. He was able to eventually return to the team under a remarkably strict minutes restriction, one that we learned during episode two of The Last Dance served as a source of major source of frustration.

Jordan used a portion of his time off to return to the University of North Carolina, where unbeknownst to (and eventually to the chagrin of) the Bulls, he played basketball. At one point, the franchise had to explain to Jordan that even though he had a 90-10 chance of being OK playing on the injury, that 10 percent indicated the odds that his career would come to an end if he played on the bum wheel, something far too high for the team to risk.

"Depends how f—ing bad the headache is!" Classic Michael Jordan from Ep. 2 of #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/npjnb2Trju — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 20, 2020

“So I said to Michael, ‘You’re not understanding the risk-reward ratio,’” former Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf recalled. “’If you had a terrible headache, and I gave you a bottle of pills, and nine of the pills would cure you, and one of the pills would kill you, would you take a pill?’”

“And I look at him and I said, ‘Depends on how f*ckin’ bad the headache is,’” Jordan said in response.

Eventually, the two sides came to an agreement on Jordan playing reduced number of minutes (seven per half) to ease his way back in, as Jordan became suspicious that the Bulls were trying to tank for a better pick in the draft. In an old clip, Jordan was asked about whether he thought that was the case, telling the press that he thought it reflected a “losing attitude.”

This still was a source of major frustration for Jordan, as he was essentially placed on a hyper-strict form of load management.