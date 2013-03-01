Michael Jordan’s New North Carolina Home is Nicer Than Wherever You Live

It’s good to be the king.

We have featured some of Michael Jordan‘s spectacular real estate properties here before, his old $29 million mansion and his old $5 million Chicago penthouse.

We saw news earlier this week that MJ has just acquired a $2.9 million lakefront property in North Carolina following its foreclosure. The house sits on a golf course (naturally), has six bedrooms and forms its own little peninsula on the water – nice work, MJ.

Take a look at pictures here:

All photos courtesy Realtor.com