Michael Jordan’s New North Carolina Home is Nicer Than Wherever You Live

03.01.13 5 years ago

It’s good to be the king.

We have featured some of Michael Jordan‘s spectacular real estate properties here before, his old $29 million mansion and his old $5 million Chicago penthouse.

We saw news earlier this week that MJ has just acquired a $2.9 million lakefront property in North Carolina following its foreclosure. The house sits on a golf course (naturally), has six bedrooms and forms its own little peninsula on the water – nice work, MJ.

Take a look at pictures here:

All photos courtesy Realtor.com

