As we noted in Smack, amazing call by the commentators. What! What! Wooo! This one-handed facial from Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has to be one of the best dunks all season. Charlotte might’ve lost the game, but Greg Monroe is still feeling dizzy today.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What’s been the best facial of the season?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.