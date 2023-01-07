Earlier this week, a game between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets included a delay of a little more than half an hour because a Robert Williams dunk in the fourth quarter caused the rim at Ball Arena to bend a little. Things took a little to get all sorted out, but apparently, the problem is back again during Denver’s home tilt against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Early on in the fourth quarter of a game the Nuggets led, 96-82, someone noticed that the rim the Cavs were shooting on was bent after Evan Mobley grabbed the rim on an unsuccessful dunk attempt where he was fouled. It led to a delay of about eight minutes, but everything got sorted out pretty quickly.

After about an eight-minute delay, with the levels and ladders being brought out in Denver, we are back to hoops. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 7, 2023

Still, having this happen again is extremely annoying, and no one was more annoyed over the whole thing than Denver coach Michael Malone. Here he is, absolutely furious that this is happening again and making his way onto the floor to try and get a sense of how bad it is.

Coach Malone is not happy 😬 pic.twitter.com/GNwEAhYJKD — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 7, 2023

While Jamal Murray used this as a chance to chill on the sidelines with fans, please wait for the camera to cut to Malone at the 1:31 mark of the below video, as he is having an extremely bad time.

No one is happier than Michael Malone that this didn’t take half an hour.