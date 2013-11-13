Michigan State’s Branden Dawson Throws Down The Alley-Oop

Branden Dawson leaves Kentucky’s John Calipari in disgust as he finishes off this huge slam during Michigan State’s 10-0 run to start the game. Dawson also tipped in an offensive rebound to seal the game for the Spartans as No. 2 Michigan State defeated No. 1 Kentucky 78-74.

Despite the loss, acclaimed Wildcats freshman Julius Randall finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 9-of-15 shooting from the free throw line. But Tom Izzo‘s team pestered him enough in the post that he turned the ball over seven times.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After Dawson’s dunk finished the 10-0 start, the Spartans never trailed even as Randall and Kentucky came storming back. Dawson tipped a ball in with 4.4 seconds left to extend Michigan State’s lead to four. That was all she wrote. The No. 1 team in the country lost to the No. 2 team in the country. College basketball is back. Next up tonight, Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker as Kansas and Duke do battle.

What do you think of Michigan State’s win?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.