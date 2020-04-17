Mike Conley Continued His HORSE Dominance Against Chauncey Billups

The NBA HORSE Challenge rolled on with the semifinals and finals on Thursday night, with Chauncey Billups taking on Mike Conley Jr., who continues to have a prohibitive advantage thanks to his indoor gym in Columbus, Ohio.

Conley jumped out to a quick H-O lead thanks to a banked in three and over the backboard swish shot that Billups was unable to answer.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@MCONLEY10 gets @1MrBigShot to H-O with the over the backboard swish! 📺: NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on

ESPN pic.twitter.com/pR9uiIIRFX — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2020

Billups was able to avoid total disaster by matching Conley on a spinning, one-legged effort from the top of the key.

Chauncey's got some work to do, but he got this one to go. Watch on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/fTg2kTaGBb — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) April 17, 2020

Conley handed Billups his third letter with this corner three after throwing the ball in the air, spinning, catching it and shooting off one leg.

It was the second time Billups got behind three letters in this competition, but unlike against Trae Young, he wasn’t able to go on a huge run. He did get a letter back with a bank shot from the top of the key to avoid a disaster.

Conley hit an “off-handed” three, as he continues to break out his ambidexterity in emergency situations when he needs a to pick up a key letter, with Billups clanging a left-handed effort in response.

Billups would draw things back to H-O-R-S to H-O with a banked in three from the break, but Conley ultimately closed things out with a granny shot free throw to move on to the finals.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@MCONLEY10 moves on to the Finals with the underhand free-throw! 📺: NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on

ESPN pic.twitter.com/6x09qwZnay — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2020

Conley has to be the prohibitive favorite at this point, given his ability to effectively steal letters at will with “offhand” shots, and his indoor gym. He’ll face the winner of Allie Quigley and Zach LaVine later on tonight’s broadcast.