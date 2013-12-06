Mike Conley Shake N’ Bake Layup Past DeAndre Jordan

#GIFs
12.06.13 5 years ago

Instead of a rematch of the past couple opening rounds in the Western Conference playoffs, the Grizzlies – Clippers matchup was a largely one-sided affair on Thursday night with LA walking away with a 20-point victory. But Memphis point guard Mike Conley showed off an array of dribbling skills on one drive in the lane.

Watch as Conley crosses up Darren Collison at the top of the key before performing a little wiggle move on DeAndre Jordan in the lane and finishing with a wrinkle-free left-handed layup.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSDEANDRE JORDANDimeMaggifsLos Angles ClippersMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMIKE CONLEY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP