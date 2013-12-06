Mike Conley Shake N’ Bake Layup Past DeAndre Jordan

Instead of a rematch of the past couple opening rounds in the Western Conference playoffs, the Grizzlies – Clippers matchup was a largely one-sided affair on Thursday night with LA walking away with a 20-point victory. But Memphis point guard Mike Conley showed off an array of dribbling skills on one drive in the lane.

Watch as Conley crosses up Darren Collison at the top of the key before performing a little wiggle move on DeAndre Jordan in the lane and finishing with a wrinkle-free left-handed layup.

