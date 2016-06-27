Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With Mike Conley‘s free agency looming, the Memphis Grizzlies are pulling out all the stops. Just a couple of weeks ago, we learned that they were enlisting the help of hometown star Justin Timberlake to make their case, and on Tuesday that promise came to fruition with this awesome video tribute expressing what he means not only to the team but to the city he’s called home his entire professional career. In addition to Timberlake, it features a full band and the rest of the core members of the Grit ‘N Grind crew: Zach Randolph, Marc Gasol, and Tony Allen.

The Grizzlies have long been favored to re-sign Conley, but that’s been complicated by recent reports that the Dallas Mavericks plan on giving him the hard sell once the moratorium period kicks off on July 1. The San Antonio Spurs are also said to be targeting Conley this summer and could be one of the biggest sleeper destinations for his services during the free agency sweepstakes. If he does, indeed, decide to sign elsewhere this offseason, he’ll have to answer to the Grindfather himself, who’s made no bones about how things will play out if they ever meet one another on opposite ends of the court. That alone might be enough to sway his decision.